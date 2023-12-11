2023. december 11., hétfő, Árpád napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Cigánybűnözés
Háború
Humor
LMBTQP+
Migránsbűnözés
Videók
Zsidóbűnözés
Friss hírek
18:25 Miért támogatják a terrorállam népirtó háborúját? - kérdezte Novák Orbántól, gyurcsányozás volt a "válasz"18:22 Morawiecki elbukott17:27 Korán kezdik a kis majmok a gyakorlást17:12 Szexuálisan zaklatta, majd megölte és elásta nevelt lányait egy diósjenői cigány - az anya mindenről tudott16:42 Brüsszelben "sajnálatosnak" tartják a magyar álláspontot, és EU-érdeknek hazudják Kijev "végsőkig tartó" segítését16:07 Szijjártó: a kormány nem enged a nyomásgyakorlásnak az ukrán EU-csatlakozási tárgyalások ügyében15:24 Több embert meglőtt egy fegyveres Svájcban15:10 "A kormánypárti húsdaráló ész nélkül végez a Mi Hazánk törvényjavaslataival"14:37 Amerikai szenátor: Ukrajnának át kell engednie bizonyos területeket Oroszországnak14:13 Új genetikai teszt semmisíti meg az oláh "őstörténet"-hazugságot13:52 Korrupció miatt emeltek vádat egy nemrég sikkasztásért elítélt budapesti férfi ellen13:43 Nagy a torlódás az M1-es komáromi szakaszán13:33 Száz fölé emelkedett a Gázai övezetben elesett izraeli katonák száma13:11 Diplomata jelzéssel ellátott mikrobusszal szállították az adózatlan cigarettát 12:39 Debrecenben is együtt hanukázik a Fidesz a zsidókkal - nem maradt el a terrorállamért való kiállás sem11:52 Orosz hírszerzés: a Nyugat fontolóra vette Zelenszkij elmozdítását11:05 Az argentin elnök hanuka-gyertyatartót ajándékozott Zelenszkijnek10:37 Torlódik a forgalom az M1-esen, az M3-ason és az M5-ösön10:31 Találós kérdés: Afrika vagy Párizs?10:17 Az FSZB tucatnyinál több krími terrorcselekmény megakadályozásáról számolt be09:35 Kína északi részén megbénította a közlekedést a havazás09:17 Sikkasztás miatt emeltek vádat egy kaposvári benzinkút üzemeltetője ellen08:41 Többen megsérültek Kijevben orosz rakéták lehulló darabjaitól08:12 Mindössze három határsértő ellen intézkedtek a rendőrök a hétvégén07:59 700 doboz cigarettával "tömte ki" járművét egy bolgár csempész
Összes friss hír
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Újabb palesztin videók a gázai harcokról Találós kérdés: Afrika vagy Párizs? Nagy tervek a magyar vasúton Megszüntették a büntetőeljárást a MÖM vezetője ellen Korán kezdik a kis majmok a gyakorlást Diplomata jelzéssel ellátott mikrobusszal szállították az adózatlan cigarettát Sikkasztás miatt emeltek vádat egy kaposvári benzinkút üzemeltetője ellen

Géntemető, Videók :: :: Hozzászólások

Korán kezdik a kis majmok a gyakorlást

Egy kis néger kultúra:
A "mi" cigányainktól sem áll távol az ilyesmi:
Zoom
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Miért támogatják a terrorállam népirtó háborúját? - kérdezte Novák Orbántól, gyurcsányozás volt a "válasz"
Morawiecki elbukott
Korán kezdik a kis majmok a gyakorlást
Szexuálisan zaklatta, majd megölte és elásta nevelt lányait egy diósjenői cigány - az anya mindenről tudott
Brüsszelben "sajnálatosnak" tartják a magyar álláspontot, és EU-érdeknek hazudják Kijev "végsőkig tartó" segítését
Szijjártó: a kormány nem enged a nyomásgyakorlásnak az ukrán EU-csatlakozási tárgyalások ügyében
Több embert meglőtt egy fegyveres Svájcban
"A kormánypárti húsdaráló ész nélkül végez a Mi Hazánk törvényjavaslataival"
Amerikai szenátor: Ukrajnának át kell engednie bizonyos területeket Oroszországnak
Új genetikai teszt semmisíti meg az oláh "őstörténet"-hazugságot
Korrupció miatt emeltek vádat egy nemrég sikkasztásért elítélt budapesti férfi ellen
Nagy a torlódás az M1-es komáromi szakaszán
Száz fölé emelkedett a Gázai övezetben elesett izraeli katonák száma
Diplomata jelzéssel ellátott mikrobusszal szállították az adózatlan cigarettát
Debrecenben is együtt hanukázik a Fidesz a zsidókkal - nem maradt el a terrorállamért való kiállás sem
Orosz hírszerzés: a Nyugat fontolóra vette Zelenszkij elmozdítását
Az argentin elnök hanuka-gyertyatartót ajándékozott Zelenszkijnek
Torlódik a forgalom az M1-esen, az M3-ason és az M5-ösön
Találós kérdés: Afrika vagy Párizs?
Az FSZB tucatnyinál több krími terrorcselekmény megakadályozásáról számolt be
Kína északi részén megbénította a közlekedést a havazás
Sikkasztás miatt emeltek vádat egy kaposvári benzinkút üzemeltetője ellen
Többen megsérültek Kijevben orosz rakéták lehulló darabjaitól
Mindössze három határsértő ellen intézkedtek a rendőrök a hétvégén
700 doboz cigarettával "tömte ki" járművét egy bolgár csempész
Magyar egyházi fotókiállítás nyílt Rómában
Lezuhant egy amerikai vadászgép Dél-Koreában
Vasárnaptól érvényes a MÁV-VOLÁN-csoport 2023/2024-es menetrendje
Újabb palesztin videók a gázai harcokról
Nem hagy békén a zsinagóga - Heti progresszió (CCX. rész)
Bibi fegyverletételre szólította fel a Hamászt
Történelmi tények és adatok, melyekkel szembesülve bal- és jobboldali libsiknek torkukon akad a szó
Jeruzsálem alpolgármestere: "buldózerekkel, élve kell elföldelni több száz muszlim nácit"
Karikó Katalin és Krausz Ferenc átvette a Nobel-díjat
Hamász fegyveres szárnya: tárgyalás nélkül nem térhetnek vissza a túszok Izraelbe
Egy jó ötlet ajándékvásárláshoz! (x)
"Nincsenek kölykeik", avagy látlelet a Fidesz "munkaalapú társadalmáról"
Nagy tervek a magyar vasúton
Megszüntették a büntetőeljárást a MÖM vezetője ellen
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Árfolyamok
EUR380,67 Ft
USD353,68 Ft
GBP443,90 Ft
CHF402,08 Ft
CAD260,35 Ft
Utoljára frissítve: 2023. 12. 11. 18:34:07
Legolvasottabb hírek
Dossziék

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2023 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Lapszemle ipv6 ready