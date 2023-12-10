A The Palestine Chronicle osztotta meg őket.
In a video released tonight, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with enemy vehicles infiltrating the #Gaza City axes.— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 8, 2023
FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/SNgDyUorKe pic.twitter.com/LDedkZz8tv
In a just-released video, Al Qassam Brigades members are seen destroying and burning several Israeli tanks at Al Shuja'iyeh neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly burned and killed.— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 6, 2023
FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/7Awyz1CXwY pic.twitter.com/4PSZvUMNgn