Összeomlott két tömbház pénteken Rio de Janeiróban, legkevesebb hárman meghaltak, 13-an megsérültek és további 13-an eltűntek.
Az épületek négyemeletesek voltak, és bár korábban már bontásra ítélték őket, egy bíróság meghosszabbította használati engedélyüket.
A szerencsétlenség oka nem ismert, az első feltevés szerint gázrobbanás lehetett.
An aerial view of two collapsed buildings in Muzema community, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes #Muzema #collapsed #riodejaneiro pic.twitter.com/Luvu9KUGLG— Sergio Moraes (@sermoraes) 2019. április 12.
#BREAKING: Two buildings collapse in the Muzema, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. So far, 3 deaths were confirmed and 8 were found alive. @ttsbrasilnews pic.twitter.com/at9I1T2AOQ— TTs Brasil - World (@futbrasilBR) 2019. április 12.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - At least two people were killed when adjacent apartment buildings collapsed in the Muzema neighborhood.— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) 2019. április 12.
In this video clip a dog is rescued from the collapsed building. #Brazil
Video Credit : BandNews FMpic.twitter.com/rcICqPJRNV
(MTI; képek, videó: Twitter)