2019. április 25., csütörtök, Márk, Ajnácska napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Holokamu
Humor
Bevándorlóbűnözés
Cigánybűnözés
Politikusbűnözés
Zsidóbűnözés
Videók
Friss hírek
17:55 Porosenko utolsó ajándéka: elfogadták a magyar nyelvet (is) betiltó jogszabályt17:45 Tizenöt év fegyházat kapott a kecskeméti elmebeteg, aki féltékenységből kis híján halálra kínozta élettársát17:11 Elhagyhatták a börtönt a kaposvári diákgyilkosság elkövetői16:47 Putyin: mivel rosszabbak az Ukrajnában élő oroszok a románoknál, lengyeleknél, magyaroknál?16:17 A Rongyos Gárda megalapítására emlékeztek Kecskeméten16:05 A nyárias meleg után lehűlés várható hétvégén15:54 Megszökött az intézetből az egyik nádudvari bántalmazó15:38 Pakisztánban nem csak színes betűkkel írt körleveleket küldözgetnek az oltásellenesek, hanem lőnek is14:53 "Demokraták" undorító kettős mércéje: Új-Zéland kapcsán muszlimsiratás, Srí Lanka után "húsvéti imádkozók" emlegetése14:16 Biden megint szeretne kapni egy pofont az elnökválasztáson13:51 Putyin: Észak-Koreának biztonsági garanciákra van szüksége, ez minden13:37 Kartellező napelem-telepítő cégeket bírságolt a GVH12:57 Mi Hazánk: a cigányok visszaélnek a családi pótlékkal és a nevelőszülői juttatásokkal12:38 Orbán a kínai államfővel tárgyalt11:50 Videón a megmérettetés: tapétavágó késes cigány vs. pisztolyos trafikos: 0-1
Kevesebb friss hírt a listába!
Több friss hírt a listába!
Összes friss hír
Korábbi friss hírekÚjabb friss hírek
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Trump szerint húszezer fős migránskaraván közeledik, ezért FELFEGYVERZETT KATONÁKAT küld a határhoz Az új ukrajnai főzsidó ugyanolyan jól tud orosz agresszorozni, mint a korábbi OECD: hárommillió ember él havi 125 ezer forintnál kevesebből hazánkban Rasszista négergyilkost végeztek ki Texasban Kilenc pártlistára lehet majd szavazni Mi Hazánk: a cigányok visszaélnek a családi pótlékkal és a nevelőszülői juttatásokkal A világ legrégebbi bombáját tárhatták fel Kínában

Extra, Videók :: :: Hozzászólások

"Demokraták" undorító kettős mércéje: Új-Zéland kapcsán muszlimsiratás, Srí Lanka után "húsvéti imádkozók" emlegetése

Reklám

„Húsvéti imádkozóknak” („Eastern worshippers”) nevezte a Srí Lanka-i terrortámadások keresztény áldozatait a Twitteren mind Barack Obama volt amerikai elnök, mind Hillary Clinton volt külügyminiszter és elnökjelölt.
Zoom
És nem csak ők:
Még egy amerikai imám, Mohamad Tawhidi is felfigyelt rá, hogy a politikusok az új-zélandi mecset elleni terrortámadásnál gond nélkül leírták a muszlim közösség kifejezést, a keresztényeket viszont nem voltak hajlandók megnevezni. (Sőt, még ők bírálták Donald Trumpot, amiért nem említette meg a muszlimokat saját tweetjében az új-zélandi terrortámadás után; Trump ugyanakkor Új-Zéland kapcsán leírta a „mecset” szót, ahogy és Srí Lanka kapcsán is írta, hogy „templomok és hotelek”.)
Erről (is) van szó az alábbi videóban (angolul értőknek):
(Kuruc.info - Mandiner - Breitbart - Daily Wire nyomán)
Reklám
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Porosenko utolsó ajándéka: elfogadták a magyar nyelvet (is) betiltó jogszabályt
Tizenöt év fegyházat kapott a kecskeméti elmebeteg, aki féltékenységből kis híján halálra kínozta élettársát
Elhagyhatták a börtönt a kaposvári diákgyilkosság elkövetői
Putyin: mivel rosszabbak az Ukrajnában élő oroszok a románoknál, lengyeleknél, magyaroknál?
A Rongyos Gárda megalapítására emlékeztek Kecskeméten
A nyárias meleg után lehűlés várható hétvégén
Megszökött az intézetből az egyik nádudvari bántalmazó
Pakisztánban nem csak színes betűkkel írt körleveleket küldözgetnek az oltásellenesek, hanem lőnek is
"Demokraták" undorító kettős mércéje: Új-Zéland kapcsán muszlimsiratás, Srí Lanka után "húsvéti imádkozók" emlegetése
Biden megint szeretne kapni egy pofont az elnökválasztáson
Putyin: Észak-Koreának biztonsági garanciákra van szüksége, ez minden
Kartellező napelem-telepítő cégeket bírságolt a GVH
Mi Hazánk: a cigányok visszaélnek a családi pótlékkal és a nevelőszülői juttatásokkal
Orbán a kínai államfővel tárgyalt
Videón a megmérettetés: tapétavágó késes cigány vs. pisztolyos trafikos: 0-1
Megszereztük a veszprémi gyilkosságról készült kamerafelvételt
Rasszista négergyilkost végeztek ki Texasban
Győrkös-ügy: nincs DNS az állítólagos gyilkos golyón, de az ügyészséget ez sem zavarja
Rendszeresen visszajáró tolvajt hagyott helyben egy jogosan feldühödött gazda - vádat emeltek ellene
Balesetek miatt jelentős a torlódás az M0-son
Egyelőre elmaradnak a misék Srí Lankán
A világ legrégebbi bombáját tárhatták fel Kínában
Perzsa külügyér: Netanjahuék konfliktusba kergethetik Trumpot Iránnal
Megvolt az első kézfogás Putyin és Kim Dzsongun között
Ismét mindennapos betegség lehet Amerikában a kanyaró az oltáselleneseknek köszönhetően
A román btk. vitatott módosításainak csak egy részét fogadták el
Srí Lanka-i házelnök: a hírszerzés eltitkolta a készülő terrortámadásra vonatkozó információkat
A skót kormányfő újabb függetlenségi népszavazást akar
Trump szerint húszezer fős migránskaraván közeledik, ezért FELFEGYVERZETT KATONÁKAT küld a határhoz
Litvánia kitiltotta Irvinget, nehogy fény derüljön valami kellemetlenre holomítosz-ügyben
Kilenc pártlistára lehet majd szavazni
Óriási siker volt a jobbikos-vadais fórum Jászberényben
Az új ukrajnai főzsidó ugyanolyan jól tud orosz agresszorozni, mint a korábbi
Mégis beengedik az 5G-kiépítésbe a Huaweit a britek
OECD: hárommillió ember él havi 125 ezer forintnál kevesebből hazánkban
Túlélte a tűzvészt a Notre-Dame orgonája
Vonattal ütközött egy autó Szatymaznál
Néhány agresszív deviáns kiharcolta, az idióták megszavazták - és szinte senki sem "harmadik nemű" Németországban
Itt tekinthető meg a Kuruc.info sajtóklubról készült videóközvetítés
Három perben marasztalta el jogerősen a bíróság Márki-Zay Pétert
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Időkép
Hőtérkép
Legolvasottabb hírek
Dossziék

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2019 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Hírfolyam Lapszemle ipv6 ready