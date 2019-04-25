Extra, Videók :: 2019. április 25. 14:53 ::

"Demokraták" undorító kettős mércéje: Új-Zéland kapcsán muszlimsiratás, Srí Lanka után "húsvéti imádkozók" emlegetése

„Húsvéti imádkozóknak” („Eastern worshippers”) nevezte a Srí Lanka-i terrortámadások keresztény áldozatait a Twitteren mind Barack Obama volt amerikai elnök, mind Hillary Clinton volt külügyminiszter és elnökjelölt.

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 2019. április 21.

On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 2019. április 21.

És nem csak ők:

I am deeply saddened over the horrific acts of violence against Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka. I send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We stand united with the people of Sri Lanka. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) 2019. április 21.

Heartbreaking to learn about the attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka. Colorado stands with the people of Sri Lanka during this very tragic day and we grieve for those affected by these acts of violence. — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) 2019. április 21.

On a day of redemption and hope, the evil of these attacks on Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka is deeply saddening. My prayers today are with the dead and injured, and their families. May we find grace. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) 2019. április 21.

Még egy amerikai imám, Mohamad Tawhidi is felfigyelt rá, hogy a politikusok az új-zélandi mecset elleni terrortámadásnál gond nélkül leírták a muszlim közösség kifejezést, a keresztényeket viszont nem voltak hajlandók megnevezni. (Sőt, még ők bírálták Donald Trumpot, amiért nem említette meg a muszlimokat saját tweetjében az új-zélandi terrortámadás után; Trump ugyanakkor Új-Zéland kapcsán leírta a „mecset” szót, ahogy és Srí Lanka kapcsán is írta, hogy „templomok és hotelek”.)

Erről (is) van szó az alábbi videóban (angolul értőknek):

(Kuruc.info - Mandiner - Breitbart - Daily Wire nyomán)