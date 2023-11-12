Alább a nyugati kósermédiában kevésbé mutogatott videókat tekinthetünk meg a zsidó megszállók elleni harcokból - hála a gyűjtést végző olvasónknak.
Hamasz
Nagy kaliberű aknavetőkkel támadják a betörő zsidó egységeket
In a just- released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israel’s infiltrating forces in the Gaza Strip with heavy caliber mortar shells. pic.twitter.com/BuLedOoksc— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 7, 2023
Merkavát lőnek ki az Al Quds Brigád harcosai
In a just-released video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israel's “Merkava 4 Paz” with an anti-tank tandem rocket, northwest of Sheikh Radwan.— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 8, 2023
Ezzedin Al Kasszám Brigádok harca a betörő ellenség ellen Beit Lahiánál
Al-Qassam Brigades published a video where its fighters are seen clashing with Israeli forces penetrating northwest of Beit Lahia, and destroying vehicles.— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 7, 2023
Hezbollah
Nasrallah beszéde előtt mutatták be ezt a videót Libanonban. A Hezbollah támadó akcióit mutatja be a zsidó terrorállammal szemben.
A day before its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech, Hezbollah released this video— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) November 10, 2023
Izraeli járőr "neutralizálása"
Hezbollah documents the moment it struck an Israeli military patrol along the Lebanese-Israeli border.— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 10, 2023
