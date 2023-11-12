2023. november 12., vasárnap, Levente, Tihamér napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Cigánybűnözés
Háború
Humor
LMBTQP+
Migránsbűnözés
Videók
Zsidóbűnözés
Friss hírek
17:55 Moszkva szerint Oroszországot nem lehet legyőzni a harctéren - a kijevi junta a tárgyalási ponthoz rángatózik17:38 Ukrán terrortámadást tapsolhatnak meg a kék-sárga profilképesek17:05 Kávé mellé: a DK-csatlós Momentum küldöttgyűlésén is gyurcsányozott egy jót Donáth Anna16:44 Dávid parittyájával fényezi Salamon tökét Finnország16:15 A komcsikat kormányra segítő katalán amnesztiatörvény ellen tiltakoztak szerte Spanyolországban15:46 Így zajlanak a harcok a zsidó megszállók ellen - olvasónk gyűjtése15:16 Téli olimpia: megkapta az állami garanciát a svéd pályázat14:58 Egy páncéltörő rakéta miatt kell most a Hezbollahra mutogatni14:48 Oroszország is menti "övéit" a Gázai övezetből14:29 Londonban megemlékeztek a brit háborús halottakról - az indiai miniszterelnök bízik indiai belügyminiszterében13:52 Személyautó és villamos ütközött Budapesten az Astoriánál13:31 Az érsek szerint, akiknek jól megy Kongóban, az a kisebbség12:45 Aláírásgyűjtést indított a készpénz alkotmányos védelméért a Mi Hazánk12:36 Megkezdődött a "lengyelek" kimenekítése Gázából11:50 Nagyon féltenek egy tahiti korallzátonyt a párizsi olimpiától11:31 MÖM: valódi magyar honvédelmet a déli határszakaszra!11:12 Zsidók büszkélkednek azzal, hogy a Talmud áll az LMBTQP mögött10:35 Folytatódik a zsidó nyomulás a Gázai övezet északi részén10:17 Fidesz-kommunikáció: Brüsszel helyett a nemzeti kommunikáció az esély09:48 Toroczkai: taxiztatás helyett a honvédséget kell bevetni a magyar-szerb gúnyhatáron09:32 Boris Johnson: el kell pusztítani a második világháború után újra feltámadó zsidóellenes ősi gyűlöletet09:11 Több mint tízezren érkeztek Ukrajnából szombaton08:50 Korábbi NATO-főtitikár: gyorsan fel kell venni Ukrajnát, de a jelenlegi területeivel08:19 "Helytelenül viselkedő" palesztinbarát tüntetőket tartóztattak le New Yorkban07:56 A Földközi-tengerbe zuhant egy amerikai katonai repülőgép
Összes friss hír
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Egy ukrán ezredes központi szerepet játszott az Északi Áramlat felrobbantásában Százhuszonegy momentumost vettek őrizetbe Spanyolországban "Amit megtehetünk Gázában, megtehetjük Bejrútban is" - fenyegetőzik az izraeli védelmi miniszter Leopardokkal gyakorolták a vízi átkelést Újmajorban Százezrek tüntettek Londonban a palesztinok mellett Olaf Scholz Málagában nyalt be a zsidók... Ferenc pápa megszabadult egy texasi kritikusától

Videók, Olvasói levelek :: :: Hozzászólások

Így zajlanak a harcok a zsidó megszállók ellen - olvasónk gyűjtése

Alább a nyugati kósermédiában kevésbé mutogatott videókat tekinthetünk meg a zsidó megszállók elleni harcokból - hála a gyűjtést végző olvasónknak.
Hamasz
Nagy kaliberű aknavetőkkel támadják a betörő zsidó egységeket
Merkavát lőnek ki az Al Quds Brigád harcosai
Ezzedin Al Kasszám Brigádok harca a betörő ellenség ellen Beit Lahiánál
Hezbollah
Nasrallah beszéde előtt mutatták be ezt a videót Libanonban. A Hezbollah támadó akcióit mutatja be a zsidó terrorállammal szemben.
Izraeli járőr "neutralizálása"
 
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Moszkva szerint Oroszországot nem lehet legyőzni a harctéren - a kijevi junta a tárgyalási ponthoz rángatózik
Ukrán terrortámadást tapsolhatnak meg a kék-sárga profilképesek
Kávé mellé: a DK-csatlós Momentum küldöttgyűlésén is gyurcsányozott egy jót Donáth Anna
Dávid parittyájával fényezi Salamon tökét Finnország
A komcsikat kormányra segítő katalán amnesztiatörvény ellen tiltakoztak szerte Spanyolországban
Így zajlanak a harcok a zsidó megszállók ellen - olvasónk gyűjtése
Téli olimpia: megkapta az állami garanciát a svéd pályázat
Egy páncéltörő rakéta miatt kell most a Hezbollahra mutogatni
Oroszország is menti "övéit" a Gázai övezetből
Londonban megemlékeztek a brit háborús halottakról - az indiai miniszterelnök bízik indiai belügyminiszterében
Személyautó és villamos ütközött Budapesten az Astoriánál
Az érsek szerint, akiknek jól megy Kongóban, az a kisebbség
Aláírásgyűjtést indított a készpénz alkotmányos védelméért a Mi Hazánk
Megkezdődött a "lengyelek" kimenekítése Gázából
Nagyon féltenek egy tahiti korallzátonyt a párizsi olimpiától
MÖM: valódi magyar honvédelmet a déli határszakaszra!
Zsidók büszkélkednek azzal, hogy a Talmud áll az LMBTQP mögött
Folytatódik a zsidó nyomulás a Gázai övezet északi részén
Fidesz-kommunikáció: Brüsszel helyett a nemzeti kommunikáció az esély
Toroczkai: taxiztatás helyett a honvédséget kell bevetni a magyar-szerb gúnyhatáron
Boris Johnson: el kell pusztítani a második világháború után újra feltámadó zsidóellenes ősi gyűlöletet
Több mint tízezren érkeztek Ukrajnából szombaton
Korábbi NATO-főtitikár: gyorsan fel kell venni Ukrajnát, de a jelenlegi területeivel
"Helytelenül viselkedő" palesztinbarát tüntetőket tartóztattak le New Yorkban
A Földközi-tengerbe zuhant egy amerikai katonai repülőgép
Ferenc pápa megszabadult egy texasi kritikusától
Az idén is Magyarországra látogat a lappföldi Mikulás
Olaf Scholz Málagában nyalt be a zsidók...
Vulkánkitörés veszélye miatt evakuálták egy izlandi város lakóit
"Amit megtehetünk Gázában, megtehetjük Bejrútban is" - fenyegetőzik az izraeli védelmi miniszter
Egy ukrán ezredes központi szerepet játszott az Északi Áramlat felrobbantásában
Leopardokkal gyakorolták a vízi átkelést Újmajorban
Százhuszonegy momentumost vettek őrizetbe Spanyolországban
L. Simon e "verseit" is csak 18 év felettieknek engedi megtekinteni a YouTube
Több mint húszezer ember vett részt egy palesztinpárti tüntetésen Brüsszelben
Tömegek ünnepelték Varsóban a függetlenség napját
Százezrek tüntettek Londonban a palesztinok mellett
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Árfolyamok
EUR376,46 Ft
USD352,39 Ft
GBP430,69 Ft
CHF390,47 Ft
CAD255,38 Ft
Utoljára frissítve: 2023. 11. 12. 18:04:25
Legolvasottabb hírek
Dossziék

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2023 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Lapszemle ipv6 ready