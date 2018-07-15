Zavargásba fordult szombat este Chicagóban egy tüntetés, amely néhány órával azután kezdődött, hogy meghalt egy Harith Augustus nevű néger, akit rendőrök lőttek le igazoltatás közben a város egy déli kerületében – írja a USA Today.
A több tucat fajti a halálos lövés helyszínénél gyűlt össze, ahol kövekkel és üvegekkel kezdték dobálni a rendőröket, miközben "gyilkosok", "nincs igazság, nincs béke" és hasonló rigmusokat kiabáltak, és dulakodás is kialakult. Három vagy négy rendőr sérült meg, négy tüntetőt állítottak elő.
A very large crowd is gathering at 71st/Chappel, where Chicago Police say they shot and killed a person this evening. It's hard to put in words how tense the scene is. Witnesses say a female officer shot the man in the back while he was running away. He was a local barber. pic.twitter.com/aaV6smY07V— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
The crowd just finished chanting "Who do you serve? Who do you protect?"— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
The crowd formed within two minutes after the shooting, witnesses say. pic.twitter.com/GEvOEZQ2St
The situation just severely escalated when Chicago Police officers moved their line forward. Officers hit multiple protestors with batons, and protesters punched officers back. I haven't seen a police shooting scene this tense since Laquon McDonald. pic.twitter.com/LfEnMP0k85— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
Here's more of the scuffle between Chicago Police officers and protestors at the scene where an officer shot and killed a man. pic.twitter.com/iwObeD4cvH— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
I couldn't see what started this, but there was another huge escalation. People started running away as officers and protestors fought through the fence. People are throwing glass bottles at the police. At least three people pulled into a police car. pic.twitter.com/22lqpopJbs— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
Here's the start of the latest escalation, where Chicago Police rushed the protesters, who had been throwing bottles. More video to come. pic.twitter.com/EkSfzbcu4j— Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) 2018. július 15.
A felháborodást kiváltó akcióban a rendőrök a South Shore nevű városrészben igazoltatták a férfit, aki a rendőrség későbbi közleménye szerint "egy fegyveres személy jellegzetességeit mutatta", és amikor a rendőrök közeledtek felé, megpróbálta ellökni őket magától és elmenekülni. Ekkor a rendőrök szerint a fegyveréért nyúlt, ezért lelőtték. Ezután valóban találtak nála fegyvert. A lövést leadó rendőr 30 napon át csak irodai munkát végezhet, amíg a rendőrség kivizsgálja az esetet.
