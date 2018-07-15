  
2018. július 15., vasárnap, Henrik, Roland napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Holokamu
Humor
Bevándorlóbűnözés
Cigánybűnözés
Politikusbűnözés
Zsidóbűnözés
Videók
Friss hírek
13:18 Sokszínű közlekedési kultúrájáról tett tanúbizonyságot egy győri férfi12:53 Ezúttal Chicagóban vannak veszélyben a lapostévék: fegyveres négert merészeltek lepuffantani a rendőrök12:30 May: Trump azt javasolta, hogy pereljem be az EU-t12:07 Még hogy kiveszett a világból az önzetlenség: Algéria ismét ingyen szállítja vissza az illegális migránsokat a Szaharába11:28 Rokonszenves a tanzániai elnök börtönfilozófiája: "Ha valamelyikük lustálkodik, rugdossák meg!"10:50 Tüntettek a "testvérpárt" törvénytervezete ellen, amely Izraelt "a zsidó nép nemzetállamaként" határozza meg10:29 Nők nyakláncát tépkedte a fővárosban egy tarnabodi cigány10:07 Zakatol a sokszínűségi propaganda a hűvösvölgyi gyermekvasúton is09:55 Mára is jutott egy Szalai Piroska-szakértés09:21 Még elfáradt volna a cipekedésben, ezért lopott biciklivel vitte el a lopott cuccokat ez a cigány08:49 Eljött az Erdei Sándorok napja08:19 Morvai: ma az a nacionalista, aki megvédi őshonos közösségét 07:56 Trump újra akar indulni az elnökválasztáson, mert szerinte nincs kihívója - Magyarországot is megemlítette07:28 Több mint kétszázan haltak meg az áradásokban Japánban06:52 A miniszter szerint mindenkinek több halat kellene ennie, mivel a hal nagyon egészséges
Kevesebb friss hírt a listába!
Több friss hírt a listába!
Összes friss hír
Korábbi friss hírekÚjabb friss hírek
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Betöréshez hívta a rendőröket egy keszthelyi nő, de egyedi sövénye miatt ő lett a gyanúsított Falkában támadtak egy debreceni férfira A Dunába ugrott egy férfi a fővárosi Rákóczi hídról A felforgatók utódai katonai pompával ünnepelték a nagy francia tömeggyilkosságot Erős volt a mezőny, de Slomó pincsije megdöntötte a fedett pályás sorosozás világrekordját "Franciaországot akarom megtestesíteni" - Marseillaise-t énekelnek és shaku shakut járnak a franciák Kényszerleszállást hajtott végre egy Ryanair-járat Németországban - 33 utast kellett kórházba szállítani

Külföld :: :: Hozzászólások

Ezúttal Chicagóban vannak veszélyben a lapostévék: fegyveres négert merészeltek lepuffantani a rendőrök

Zavargásba fordult szombat este Chicagóban egy tüntetés, amely néhány órával azután kezdődött, hogy meghalt egy Harith Augustus nevű néger, akit rendőrök lőttek le igazoltatás közben a város egy déli kerületében – írja a USA Today.
Zoom
A lelőtt fegyveres (képek: Harith Augustus Fb-oldala)
A több tucat fajti a halálos lövés helyszínénél gyűlt össze, ahol kövekkel és üvegekkel kezdték dobálni a rendőröket, miközben "gyilkosok", "nincs igazság, nincs béke" és hasonló rigmusokat kiabáltak, és dulakodás is kialakult. Három vagy négy rendőr sérült meg, négy tüntetőt állítottak elő.
A felháborodást kiváltó akcióban a rendőrök a South Shore nevű városrészben igazoltatták a férfit, aki a rendőrség későbbi közleménye szerint "egy fegyveres személy jellegzetességeit mutatta", és amikor a rendőrök közeledtek felé, megpróbálta ellökni őket magától és elmenekülni. Ekkor a rendőrök szerint a fegyveréért nyúlt, ezért lelőtték. Ezután valóban találtak nála fegyvert. A lövést leadó rendőr 30 napon át csak irodai munkát végezhet, amíg a rendőrség kivizsgálja az esetet.
(Kuruc.info - Index - Heavy - Twitter nyomán)


 Érdekes cikk, megosztom Facebookon!  Érdekes cikk, elküldöm e-mailben! Nyomtatóbarát változat
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Sokszínű közlekedési kultúrájáról tett tanúbizonyságot egy győri férfi
Ezúttal Chicagóban vannak veszélyben a lapostévék: fegyveres négert merészeltek lepuffantani a rendőrök
May: Trump azt javasolta, hogy pereljem be az EU-t
Még hogy kiveszett a világból az önzetlenség: Algéria ismét ingyen szállítja vissza az illegális migránsokat a Szaharába
Rokonszenves a tanzániai elnök börtönfilozófiája: "Ha valamelyikük lustálkodik, rugdossák meg!"
Tüntettek a "testvérpárt" törvénytervezete ellen, amely Izraelt "a zsidó nép nemzetállamaként" határozza meg
Nők nyakláncát tépkedte a fővárosban egy tarnabodi cigány
Zakatol a sokszínűségi propaganda a hűvösvölgyi gyermekvasúton is
Mára is jutott egy Szalai Piroska-szakértés
Még elfáradt volna a cipekedésben, ezért lopott biciklivel vitte el a lopott cuccokat ez a cigány
Eljött az Erdei Sándorok napja
Morvai: ma az a nacionalista, aki megvédi őshonos közösségét
Trump újra akar indulni az elnökválasztáson, mert szerinte nincs kihívója - Magyarországot is megemlítette
Több mint kétszázan haltak meg az áradásokban Japánban
A miniszter szerint mindenkinek több halat kellene ennie, mivel a hal nagyon egészséges
Jól elfogták illegálisék csónakjait a spanyol hatóságok
"Franciaországot akarom megtestesíteni" - Marseillaise-t énekelnek és shaku shakut járnak a franciák
Palesztin források szerint a terrorállam tűzszünetet kötött a gázai fegyveres csoportokkal
Végigverték a világot: története során először vb-győztes junior női kézilabda-válogatottunk
Csehország szerint nem is fogadták el az ENSZ globális migrációs csomagját
Több órán át lőttek egy templomot a nicaraguai kormányerők
Több mint száz iskolát zártak be az oktatástól rettegő tálibok miatt Kelet-Afganisztánban
A Dunába ugrott egy férfi a fővárosi Rákóczi hídról
Francia hitelből vesz ötvenöt Airbus-helikoptert Ukrajna
Falkában támadtak egy debreceni férfira
Abbász Putyinnál: az izraeli telepespolitika a legveszélyesebb Palesztina számára
Erdogant nem elégítette ki a német "nemzetiszocialista terrorszervezet" elleni ítélet
Novák: Vona tudta, hogy velem a Jobbik nem dezertálhat a jobboldalról - fideszes szalámi vagy bólogató bábok?
A felforgatók utódai katonai pompával ünnepelték a nagy francia tömeggyilkosságot
A maradi Ontarióban szeptembertől nem oktatják a kisdiákokat genderelméletre és szexuális másságra
Betöréshez hívta a rendőröket egy keszthelyi nő, de egyedi sövénye miatt ő lett a gyanúsított
"Fapados" űrutazásra kínál jegyeket az Amazon-vezér - pár tízmillióért nem is pénz érte
Békekötés után: először jár eritreai vezető Etiópiában
Antiszemita támadás ért egy zsidó professzort Bonnban - szerencsére a belügyér Áder módra kért bocsánatot
Erős volt a mezőny, de Slomó pincsije megdöntötte a fedett pályás sorosozás világrekordját
Kényszerleszállást hajtott végre egy Ryanair-járat Németországban - 33 utast kellett kórházba szállítani
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Ajánló
Harcos - A hazafiak viselete (x) GaBit.hu - Akciós notebookok, monitorok és tartozékok (x)
Időkép
Hőtérkép
Legolvasottabb hírek
Humoros kép 
Az első motorostalálkozó Prágában
Dossziék
Ajánlott videó 
Nem csak fűvágásra jó a kasza az oláhcigány kezében

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2018 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Hírfolyam Lapszemle ipv6 ready