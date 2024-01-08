Why do illegal Muslim immigrants throw their identity documents into sea before invading Italy? pic.twitter.com/Q2rDd6XNpo— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 8, 2024
Kapcsolódó: Tippeld meg a folytatást!
Migránsbűnözés, Videók :: 2024. január 8. 15:31 :: Hozzászólások
Why do illegal Muslim immigrants throw their identity documents into sea before invading Italy? pic.twitter.com/Q2rDd6XNpo— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 8, 2024
|EUR
|377,99 Ft
|USD
|345,39 Ft
|GBP
|439,16 Ft
|CHF
|406,02 Ft
|CAD
|258,50 Ft
|Utoljára frissítve: 2024. 01. 08. 16:04:22