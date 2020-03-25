2020. március 25., szerda, Irén, Málna napja van.
12:46 Négy év alatt 145 "értelmes" honfitársunkat fejte meg egy "egymással rokonságban álló" bűnbanda12:28 Pozitív lett Károly brit trónörökös koronavírus-tesztje12:24 Oroszországban és Ukrajnában is terjed a járvány12:14 Trump: több embert veszíthetünk el az ország leállítása következtében, mint a koronavírus miatt11:32 Fertőtlenítőt fejlesztett ki a Mol, jó tárgyakra és emberi bőrre is11:18 Köves Slomó rabbi kivezeti népét az ígéret földjéről - Izraelbe10:41 Egyesült erővel nyilvánult meg a cigányokra és a feministákra jellemző felelősségvállalási hajlam két éve Borsodban10:18 Nagyváradon katonai sátrakba zárják a karanténszegőket09:47 A Lánchíd Palota lesz a Nemzetközi Beruházási Bank székhelye09:17 Egyre többen készítenek szájmaszkokat otthon09:04 Tábori kórházat állítottak fel Budapesten08:57 Fogalmad sincs, milyen szájmaszkot vegyél? Segítünk kiigazodni a típusok tengerében! (x)08:40 Szegény Thunberggel senki sem foglalkozik, mióta kitört a járvány, ezért gyorsan "elkapta" a koronavírust08:33 A muszlim hódítás nem volt probléma, a koronavírus miatt viszont sikerült lezárni a határokat08:18 A szállodaipar az elsők között lábalhat ki a válságból
Szegény Thunberggel senki sem foglalkozik, mióta kitört a járvány, ezért gyorsan "elkapta" a koronavírust

A klímahisztéria figyelemből kikerült zászlóvivője azzal próbálta felhívni magára a figyelmet, hogy "valószínűleg" ő is elkapta a koronavírust. De már jól van...
 
 
 
 
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) által megosztott bejegyzés,
Elmondása szerint az elmúlt két hetet elkülönülve töltötte közép-európai útja után egy lakásban, távol az édesanyjától és nővérétől. Tíz napja kezdett tüneteket érezni, ugyanúgy, mint apja, aki Brüsszelből vele utazott: fáradt volt, reszketett, fájt a torka és köhögött. Apjának hasonló, de erősebb tünetei voltak, és láza is.
Svédországban nem tesztelnek koronavírusra, hacsak valakinek nincs szüksége kezelésre. Mindenkinek, aki betegnek érzi, azt tanácsolják, hogy különítse el magát. Így aztán őt sem tesztelték, de Thunberg a tünetekből arra következtet, hogy valószínűleg koronavírusos volt. Mostanra felépült, és azt hangsúlyozza, hogy alig érezte betegnek magát.
A legutóbbi megfázásom sokkal rosszabb volt ennél – írta, megjegyezve, hogy éppen ez teszi igazán veszélyessé a vírust, sokan ugyanis tünetmentesen vagy enyhe tüneteket mutatva adhatják tovább a rizikócsoportokhoz tartozóknak.
(24 nyomán)
Korábban írtuk:
- Folytatódó kínos bohóckodás: az EB ülésén és az EP-ben is "eligazítást tartott" Thunberg - visszaküldték az iskolába
- Greta Thunberg tündérmesébe illő felemelkedése
- A Grétácska-jelenség egy beszédes összehasonlítás tükrében
- Ez ám az üzlet: indul a Greta Thunberg-valóságshow
- Erre Grétácska sem számított: a német vasúttársaság leplezte le az önsajnáltató klímakalandor hazugságát
