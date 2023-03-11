Videó készült arról, ahogy egy orosz ZALA Lancet kamikaze drón csapást mér egy brit Stormer HVM légvédelmi rendszerre.
A légvédelmi rendszert Vuhledar közelében érte a találat. Az nem derült ki, hogy mekkora kárt okozott a kamikaze drón.
