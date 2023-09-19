Hétfőn rakéta csapódott be Gyenisz Pusilin, a Donyecki Népköztársaság vezetőjének irodájába.
An explosion in the building of the occupying so-called "authority" in the center of the temporarily occupied Donetsk; ru media are reporting "minor damages."— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) September 18, 2023
Pushilin, who calls himself the so-called "head of the DPR," was not harmed. For now… pic.twitter.com/aai6HtJ73m
Az esetről az egyik orosz hadiblogger, WarGonzo számolt be elsők közt, és egy videót is közzétett a hivatalról.
WarGonzo says the office of the so-called head of administration of the so-called DPR was hit from MLRS in Donetsk. Wonder if the attackers believed that Pushilin was there. pic.twitter.com/7RDhG0gXwe— Dmitri (@wartranslated) September 18, 2023
Úgy tudni, hogy Pusilin nem volt a hivatalában a csapás idején, azonban a csapás okozott némi kárt az épületben.
(Index nyomán)