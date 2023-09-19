2023. szeptember 19., kedd, Vilhelmina, Szabolcs napja van.
Friss hírek
16:17 Nagyon kiszúrna az EP a B kategóriás jogosítvány tulajdonosaival - és még az elektromos autósokkal is16:10 Az értelmetlen rombolás Hajdúnánáson is: buszmegálló üvegét törték be a "fiatalok"15:50 "Nem ért egyet" a hegymegi gyilkos erőszaktevő azzal, hogy a pulóverének szálait megtalálták az áldozaton15:31 Ennyit ért az exporttilalom: moldovai áruként érkezett Romániába az ukrán gabona15:12 AfD-listavezető: a Mi Hazánknak egyre nagyobb befolyása lesz Magyarországon, ők a jövő győztesei14:49 Szotyis zacskókban csempészett drogot egy nő Dél-Koreába14:26 Böröndi: rég nem látott hadgyakorlat lesz az ország nyolc pontján14:01 Azerbajdzsán újabb hadműveletet indított Hegyi-Karabah ellen13:42 A román kormány a bankok, nagyvállalatok és kisvállalkozók adóterheinek növelésével mérsékelné a költségvetési hiányt13:18 Igazán rendes volt a cigány rabló Borsodban: miután leütötte áldozatát, visszaadott egy ezrest, és még a telefont sem vitte magával12:50 Ukrajna megpróbálhatta likvidálni a Donyecki Népköztársaság elnökét12:43 Lemondott a korrupciós botrányba keveredett fideszes képviselő12:33 Az ENSZ-főtitkár 2023-ban szorgalmaz kártérítés-fizetést a rabszolgaságért11:53 A kijevi jósda mai kiadása: ezúttal nem Putyin hal meg, hanem Oroszországot tépi szét egy újabb zendülés11:31 Toroczkai: az Ukrajnát felvásárló Blackrock lenne a magyar állam partnere a ferihegyi repülőtér "állami kézbe" vételében11:07 Tanteremben ordítozott purdéja osztályfőnökével, rátámadt az iskolaőrre - felfüggesztettel kényezteti a bíróság10:53 A közönség segítségét kérte az amerikai tengerészgyalogság egy eltűnt F–35-ös megtalálásához - végül sikerült10:32 Magyar püspök a XVI. századi oláhokról: civilizálatlanok, degeneráltak, büdösek, lusták, rabolnak09:54 Szöul: javulhatott az élelmezési helyzet Észak-Koreában09:15 300 rendőrt, helikoptert és rendőrkutyákat vetettek be egy 76 fős hazafias koncert ellen Drezdában08:41 Oroszország légicsapásokat intézett ukrajnai célpontok ellen08:07 Felmérés: a közlekedők többségét az agresszív, szabálytalan vezetők bosszantják07:45 A román kormányfő országa schengeni csatlakozásával kötötte össze az OMV fekete-tengeri földgázprojektjének ügyét07:32 Lassult az infláció Olaszországban07:20 Toroczkai-L.L. Junior-vita élőben ma este
Több éves büdös zsidós hírt "fedezett fel" az Index - de mi persze nem bánjuk Leleplezés: így próbálja pénzelni a Fidesz-jelölt a kutyapártost az egyik kulcskerületben Két gazemberállam vezetője gentlemen's agreementet kötött gabonaügyben - a siker garantált Annyira haladó lett a lett szexuálisnevelés-tananyag, hogy felfüggesztették az oktatási központ vezetőjét Székelyföld: páncélozott NATO-jármű a vasárnapi ebéd mellé Toroczkai-L.L. Junior-vita élőben ma este Megint elkezdték az oltási kampányt Németországban, maszkviselést is ajánlgatnak

Háború :: :: Hozzászólások

Ukrajna megpróbálhatta likvidálni a Donyecki Népköztársaság elnökét

Hétfőn rakéta csapódott be Gyenisz Pusilin, a Donyecki Népköztársaság vezetőjének irodájába.
Az esetről az egyik orosz hadiblogger, WarGonzo számolt be elsők közt, és egy videót is közzétett a hivatalról.
Úgy tudni, hogy Pusilin nem volt a hivatalában a csapás idején, azonban a csapás okozott némi kárt az épületben.
(Index nyomán)
Nagyon kiszúrna az EP a B kategóriás jogosítvány tulajdonosaival - és még az elektromos autósokkal is
Az értelmetlen rombolás Hajdúnánáson is: buszmegálló üvegét törték be a "fiatalok"
"Nem ért egyet" a hegymegi gyilkos erőszaktevő azzal, hogy a pulóverének szálait megtalálták az áldozaton
Ennyit ért az exporttilalom: moldovai áruként érkezett Romániába az ukrán gabona
AfD-listavezető: a Mi Hazánknak egyre nagyobb befolyása lesz Magyarországon, ők a jövő győztesei
Szotyis zacskókban csempészett drogot egy nő Dél-Koreába
Böröndi: rég nem látott hadgyakorlat lesz az ország nyolc pontján
Azerbajdzsán újabb hadműveletet indított Hegyi-Karabah ellen
A román kormány a bankok, nagyvállalatok és kisvállalkozók adóterheinek növelésével mérsékelné a költségvetési hiányt
Igazán rendes volt a cigány rabló Borsodban: miután leütötte áldozatát, visszaadott egy ezrest, és még a telefont sem vitte magával
Ukrajna megpróbálhatta likvidálni a Donyecki Népköztársaság elnökét
Lemondott a korrupciós botrányba keveredett fideszes képviselő
Az ENSZ-főtitkár 2023-ban szorgalmaz kártérítés-fizetést a rabszolgaságért
A kijevi jósda mai kiadása: ezúttal nem Putyin hal meg, hanem Oroszországot tépi szét egy újabb zendülés
Toroczkai: az Ukrajnát felvásárló Blackrock lenne a magyar állam partnere a ferihegyi repülőtér "állami kézbe" vételében
Tanteremben ordítozott purdéja osztályfőnökével, rátámadt az iskolaőrre - felfüggesztettel kényezteti a bíróság
A közönség segítségét kérte az amerikai tengerészgyalogság egy eltűnt F–35-ös megtalálásához - végül sikerült
Magyar püspök a XVI. századi oláhokról: civilizálatlanok, degeneráltak, büdösek, lusták, rabolnak
Szöul: javulhatott az élelmezési helyzet Észak-Koreában
300 rendőrt, helikoptert és rendőrkutyákat vetettek be egy 76 fős hazafias koncert ellen Drezdában
Oroszország légicsapásokat intézett ukrajnai célpontok ellen
Felmérés: a közlekedők többségét az agresszív, szabálytalan vezetők bosszantják
A román kormányfő országa schengeni csatlakozásával kötötte össze az OMV fekete-tengeri földgázprojektjének ügyét
Lassult az infláció Olaszországban
Toroczkai-L.L. Junior-vita élőben ma este
Líbia: "a tolvajokat, árulókat fel kell akasztani!"
Eloltották a tüzet Baja külterületén
Oroszország kilép a Barents-Euro-Sarkvidéki Tanácsból
Annyira haladó lett a lett szexuálisnevelés-tananyag, hogy felfüggesztették az oktatási központ vezetőjét
Netanjahu Elon Musknak: félő, hogy gépek fogják az embereket irányítani
Putyin: helyreállt az orosz gazdaság
3500 euróért adtak el egy cigánylányt Romániában - a vőlegény rögvest használatba is vette
A női sterilizációt reklámozza a DW - de nem a négereknek/araboknak, hanem a németeknek és a magyaroknak
Bekérették az orosz külügyminisztériumba Franciaország moszkvai nagykövetét
Elítéltek két vádlottat a Quaestor-ügyhöz kapcsolódóan
Orosz külügy: Brüsszel az orosz állampolgárok diszkriminációjára kényszeríti az uniós tagállamokat
Peking: abszurd politikai provokáció a német külügyminiszter diktátorozása
Leleplezés: így próbálja pénzelni a Fidesz-jelölt a kutyapártost az egyik kulcskerületben
Két gazemberállam vezetője gentlemen's agreementet kötött gabonaügyben - a siker garantált
Az amerikai vezérkari főnök tapintatosan kimondta, hogy a nagy oroszkiűzésből nem lesz semmi
Több éves büdös zsidós hírt "fedezett fel" az Index - de mi persze nem bánjuk
Megint elkezdték az oltási kampányt Németországban, maszkviselést is ajánlgatnak
Székelyföld: páncélozott NATO-jármű a vasárnapi ebéd mellé
Újabb tisztogatás: kirúgtak hat miniszterhelyettest az ukrán védelmi tárcánál
