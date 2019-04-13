Agyonlőtte a rendőrség pénteken Oroszországban az Iszlám Állam nevű dzsihadista terrorszervezet két feltételezett tagját.
A biztonsági erők információt kaptak arról, hogy két fegyveres férfi lakik a nyugat-szibériai Tyumen városában egy lakásban, és állítólag merényletre készül. Az orosz különleges erők emberei kiszálltak a helyszínre, megadásra szólították fel a két gyanúsítottat, akik nem engedelmeskedtek, hanem lőni kezdtek rájuk, mire a hatóság emberei viszonozták a tüzet és „semlegesítették őket”.
(MTI; képek, videók: Twitter)