Cigányosra sikerült dáridó miatt hívták ki a rendőröket London déli részének Brixton nevű kerületébe. Egy hatékony SS-alakulat helyett persze csak a brit rendőrök jelentek meg, akikkel nagyjából a címünkben felsorolt dolgok történtek, a bulikázó négerek ugyanis rossz néven vették, hogy megpróbálták csendre inteni őket - derül ki az RT híréből.
Mutatjuk az újabb szégyenfoltot a megszámlálhatatlanul sok közül Anglia jelenéből:
Another video from Brixton last night. These people need locking up for a long time! pic.twitter.com/8hlKYDZYA6— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) June 25, 2020
The way they’re running the police out of Brixton makes me think this is Gotham City. C’mon let’s do better. pic.twitter.com/IutIMFShCC— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 25, 2020
22 officers have been injured and police cars smashed up during "significant disorder" following a street party in Brixton last night. Footage on social media showed a line of police retreating with ppl running at them with makeshift batons— Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) June 25, 2020
“they’re taking the table” pic.twitter.com/JGngDsPB2W
BREAKING - Scotland Yard now says 22 police officers were injured in violent disorder as they tried to break-up an unlicensed music event in Brixton, south London overnight. Violence condemned by the Home Secretary @pritipatel as “utterly vile”. https://t.co/xyKBevOpWW— Mark White (@skymarkwhite) June 25, 2020