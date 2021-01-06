Lezárták a washingtoni Capitoliumot, mert Trump-párti tüntetők ostromolták meg az amerikai törvényhozás épületét szerdán. A képviselőház és a szenátus ülését, amelyen hivatalosan bejegyzik az elektorok Joe Bidenre leadott szavazatát, felfüggesztették. A képviselőket a rendőrség kíséri ki az épületből. /Folyamatosan frissülő cikk./
A televíziók értesülése szerint a hatóságok könnygázt vetettek be az erőszakot alkalmazó, az elnököt támogató több száz tüntető ellen, és a rend fenntartása érdekében erősítést kértek.
Washington polgármestere helyi idő szerint délután 6 órától kijárási tilalmat rendelt el.
Donald Trump arra szólította fel híveit a Twitteren, hogy békésen tüntessenek.
(MTI)
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
BREAKING: 2 buildings at the U.S. Capitol complex evacuated as Trump supporters clash with police pic.twitter.com/MjDddVl3dc— BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
Storming the Capitol #StopTheSteal https://t.co/7DVLW3u6rA— Daniel Bostic (@debostic) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Video of Capitol breakin. Trump protesters are demanding to see senators pic.twitter.com/w7jTNYAedd— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021
🚨 Aumenta la tensión en la capital del país. Simpatizantes de #Trump desafían la seguridad del Capitolio e intentan ingresar violentamente. #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/BK63HaMI60— Univision Washington (@UnivisionDC) January 6, 2021
They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021
Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
CLIP: House goes into recess.— CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2021
Protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jcBs3zrGWW
Rebecca Kaplan, a CBS News tudósítója közzétette a Twitteren, hogy milyen biztonsági utasításokat kaptak a Capitoliumban tartózkodók.
Röviden: mindenki vonuljon be az irodájába (vagy a legközelebbi irodába), maradjon csöndben, ne álljon az ajtók és ablakok közelébe és várjon a további utasításra.
Instructions to staffers in the Capitol right now --> pic.twitter.com/bmOx98Eyoq— Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) January 6, 2021
A képviselőházban az őrség már fegyvert szegezett a betörni készülő tüntetőkre.
BREAKING: AP Photo shows armed standoff underway on House floor after Trump supporters storm Capitol. @7News pic.twitter.com/CA5wyPzDG6— Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) January 6, 2021
.@NorahODonnell: "This is the nightmare scenario...Protest is protected and allowed, but violence is not. And there are concerns among a number of officials about how these images will be used by our foreign adversaries" https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/Wyh4FtwyHa— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021
Nancy Pelosi, a képviselőház demokrata elnöke felszólította a Nemzeti Gárdát, hogy tisztítsák meg a Capitoliumot.
Eközben az alábbi képek tanúsága szerint a tüntetők bejutottak a képviselőház üléstermébe, egyikőjük pedig az kiabálta a pódiumról, hogy „ezt a választást Trump nyerte!"
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
(MTI - Index nyomán)