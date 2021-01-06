Bezár!
2021. január 6., szerda
21:10 Lezárták a Capitoliumot, mert Trump-párti tüntetők ostromolták meg az épületet
20:49 Trump: "soha nem ismerjük el a vereséget"; alelnökét tenné meg egyik bűnbaknak
Külföld, Videók :: :: Hozzászólások

Lezárták a Capitoliumot, mert Trump-párti tüntetők ostromolták meg az épületet

Lezárták a washingtoni Capitoliumot, mert Trump-párti tüntetők ostromolták meg az amerikai törvényhozás épületét szerdán. A képviselőház és a szenátus ülését, amelyen hivatalosan bejegyzik az elektorok Joe Bidenre leadott szavazatát, felfüggesztették. A képviselőket a rendőrség kíséri ki az épületből. /Folyamatosan frissülő cikk./
A televíziók értesülése szerint a hatóságok könnygázt vetettek be az erőszakot alkalmazó, az elnököt támogató több száz tüntető ellen, és a rend fenntartása érdekében erősítést kértek.
Washington polgármestere helyi idő szerint délután 6 órától kijárási tilalmat rendelt el.
Donald Trump arra szólította fel híveit a Twitteren, hogy békésen tüntessenek.
(MTI)
Rebecca Kaplan, a CBS News tudósítója közzétette a Twitteren, hogy milyen biztonsági utasításokat kaptak a Capitoliumban tartózkodók.
Röviden: mindenki vonuljon be az irodájába (vagy a legközelebbi irodába), maradjon csöndben, ne álljon az ajtók és ablakok közelébe és várjon a további utasításra.
A képviselőházban az őrség már fegyvert szegezett a betörni készülő tüntetőkre.
Nancy Pelosi, a képviselőház demokrata elnöke felszólította a Nemzeti Gárdát, hogy tisztítsák meg a Capitoliumot.
Eközben az alábbi képek tanúsága szerint a tüntetők bejutottak a képviselőház üléstermébe, egyikőjük pedig az kiabálta a pódiumról, hogy „ezt a választást Trump nyerte!"
(MTI - Index nyomán)
Korábban írtuk: Trump: "soha nem ismerjük el a vereséget"; alelnökét tenné meg egyik bűnbaknak
