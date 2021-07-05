Az MTI megfogalmazása szerint "erőszakos csoportok" hétfőn megrohamozták és feldúlták az "LMBT-közösség" irodáját a "georgiai" fővárosban, Tbilisziben, egy tervezett "büszkeségfelvonulás" előtt - közölte a Tbilisi Pride csoport a Twitteren.
Egy közösségi oldalon fényképeket és videókat tettek közzé arról, ahogy a csoport tagjai betörtek az épületbe. A buzik elmondták, hogy a támadás során néhány felszerelésük összetört.
Pro-Putin groups storm Tbilisi Pride office— Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) July 5, 2021
With no police resistance pro-Putin groups stormed and seized office of @TbilisiPride in downtown Tbilisi vandalizing it#TbilisiPride21 pic.twitter.com/0EOWaxVaoE
A deviánsfelvonulást ellenzők egyben a városközpontban lezárták a Rusztaveli sugárutat, így tiltakozva a hétfő estére tervezett "Méltóság Menete" ellen - jelentette a RIA Novosztyi orosz hírügynökség. A menet ellen tüntetők kezdetben a sugárúton található ortodox templom előtt gyülekeztek, majd átvonultak a parlament előtti térre. A helyszínre rendőrségi járőröket vezényeltek. A tiltakozók itt agresszívan léptek fel a média jelenlévő képviselőivel szemben. A sugárút autósforgalma megbénult.
Frissítés: győzelem: lemondták a vonulást
Lemondták a szervezők a Tbiliszibe hétfő estére tervezett felvonulást, miután feldúlták a szervezők irodáját a grúziai fővárosban - közölte a Tbilisi Pride nevű aktivistacsoport Twitteren.
“We can't come out to streets full of oppressors supported by government, patriarchate & pro-Russian forces & risk lives of people”stated @TbilisiPride— Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) July 5, 2021
ProPutin groups & radical clerics engaged in systematic violence, including against journalists throughout day#TbilisiPride21 pic.twitter.com/N6QzNub4su
Volt néhány fenékberúgás is:
#Pressfreedom in #Tbilisi looks like this today ⬇️— Jelger Groeneveld (@jelger_) July 5, 2021
Assault with golf clubs and what else, ready to kill. pic.twitter.com/fYX1QPj5rb
GeoDream has been gradually building a country in full contradiction with everything Western. Hatred has been cultivated as a political narrative for years. Demolishing of the democratic institutions and merger of the party with the state turned 🇬🇪 into 👇. Apply for EU in 24🤡 https://t.co/a3oc8m7NDk— Shota Gvineria (@gvineria) July 5, 2021
Opposition parties pointed fingers at PM Garibashvili for "encouraging" today's violence that erupted at the hate groups' anti-Pride rally.https://t.co/iysKX43sCY— Civil.ge (@CivilGe) July 5, 2021
A közösségi oldalon fényképeket és videókat tettek közzé arról, ahogy a felvonulást ellenzők betörtek az épületbe, és egyebek közt összetéptek több szivárványos zászlót.
Interior Ministry of Georgia says it launched a probe into attacks against @TbilisiPride, @Shamemovement offices in downtown Tbilisi. https://t.co/ZEtQ05z3fv— Civil.ge (@CivilGe) July 5, 2021
A belügyminisztérium közleményben kérte az aktivistákat, hogy mondják le a menetet. A tárca részéről ezt biztonsági okokkal indokolták, kiemelve a nagyszámú ellentüntetők jelentette veszélyt.
Ott nem 25 ember vonult fel az aberráltak ellen:
Protests took place in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi against @TbilisiPride, which was scheduled to take place today but had to be canceled because of the current situation. #TbilisiPride21 #MarchForDignity21 pic.twitter.com/UJlkhnmy9S— Presse Service Wien (@PresseWien) July 5, 2021
This morning, the office of the organizers of @TbilisiPride was stormed. The office of the @Shamemovement which supports the Pride, was also invaded by #LGBTIQ-hostile protesters. #TbilisiPride #TbilisiPride21 #MarchForDignity21 pic.twitter.com/NlIgToHCnX— Presse Service Wien (@PresseWien) July 5, 2021
Az irodalátogatás:
We are deeply concerned with this situation and shocked by the passiveness of Georgian authorities to prevent such violence! Human rights and equality must be the cornerstone of modern society! We are sending well-wishes to our friends @TbilisiPride 🇺🇦❤️🇬🇪#TbilisiPride2021 https://t.co/KZWc7plaZ4— Гей-Альянс Україна / Gay-Alliance Ukraine (@upogau) July 5, 2021
What a terribly sad day for #Georgia future #Tbilisi… Big #Fail to Georgian government and PM for not only failing to ensure fundamental rights of its citizens, but effectively fuelling hate movement against @TbilisiPride My thoughts are with brave #LGBT activists and allies https://t.co/8w9AXbvgZQ— Mika (@unzippedblog) July 5, 2021
Heute Vormittag wurde das Büro der Organisator_innen der @TbilisiPride gestürmt. Auch in das Büro des @Shamemovement, das die Pride unterstützt, drangen die #LGBTIQ-feindlichen Demonstranten ein. #TbilisiPride #TbilisiPride21 #MarchForDignity21 pic.twitter.com/xs59lXyCqT— Presse Service Wien (@PresseWien) July 5, 2021
Alarming images from #Georgia! Extremist hooligans threaten today’s #LGBT #pride in Tblisi. @vvd calls on the authorities to protect participants and journalists! European leaders need to put pressure on Georgia to immediately safeguard freedom and equal rights. @TbilisiPride🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/lqKbGPKn9F— Ruben Brekelmans (@rubenbrekelmans) July 5, 2021
EIL: Rechtsextreme stürmen Büro des @TbilisiPride. Bereits vor der geplanten CSD-Demo am Nachmittag kommt es zu Ausschreitungen, werden Journalisten angegriffen. Der Premierminister warnt vor einem "Bürgerkrieg", sollte der CSD nicht abgesagt werden https://t.co/hWAmumh1S0— queer.de (@queer_de) July 5, 2021
2. frissítés: az iroda belülről - mégis nálunk visítanak, hogy akadályozzák és üldözik őket
Tbilisi Pride cofounder Tamaz Sozashvili has shared footage from inside their offices, which were broken into and ransacked earlier today. #TbilisiPride21— OC Media (@OCMediaorg) July 5, 2021
⚡️https://t.co/7zEZax7riPpic.twitter.com/jQrPxLnHNY
Kapcsolódó: "Pride-programok" hazafiaknak