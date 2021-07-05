2021. július 5., hétfő, Emese, Sarolta napja van.
16:04 84 perces hátránnyal ért célba egy dél-afrikai néger a Tour de France-on15:53 Összetépték a grúziai buzik zászlóit és szétverték az irodájukat - le kellett mondani a felvonulást15:47 Megvadult elefánt végzett egy farmerrel Indonéziában14:26 Ne állj be a sorba! - Homeland And Family-ajánló (x)14:06 Borsodban a díszkard is hasznos lehet, ha szóváltáshoz kell13:40 Hazánk támogatására szólít föl egy össznémet konzervatív szervezet13:05 Egy 85 éves asszonyt kétszer is átvertek ugyanazokkal a "csodatermékekkel"12:50 Ezernél is több "bátor" afgán katona menekült Tádzsikisztánba a tálibok elől12:36 Utólag sem klimatizálhatók a frankfurti használt villamosok a német tulajdonos szerint12:08 Folytatódik Szijjártó vakcinaturnéja, ma Bosznia-Hercegovina volt a soros11:46 Több mint háromszáz határsértő ellen intézkedtek a rendőrök a hétvégén11:28 50 ezer állami alkalmazott maradt ki eddig a beígért bérfejlesztésből11:14 Meghalt négy beteg, 65-tel nőtt a fertőzöttek száma10:45 Így repül a Suzuki10:27 Látványos szóváltás volt a Határ úti aluljáróban
Külföld, Videók :: :: Hozzászólások

Összetépték a grúziai buzik zászlóit és szétverték az irodájukat - le kellett mondani a felvonulást

Az MTI megfogalmazása szerint "erőszakos csoportok" hétfőn megrohamozták és feldúlták az "LMBT-közösség" irodáját a "georgiai" fővárosban, Tbilisziben, egy tervezett "büszkeségfelvonulás" előtt - közölte a Tbilisi Pride csoport a Twitteren.
Zoom
Fotó: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters
Egy közösségi oldalon fényképeket és videókat tettek közzé arról, ahogy a csoport tagjai betörtek az épületbe. A buzik elmondták, hogy a támadás során néhány felszerelésük összetört.
A deviánsfelvonulást ellenzők egyben a városközpontban lezárták a Rusztaveli sugárutat, így tiltakozva a hétfő estére tervezett "Méltóság Menete" ellen - jelentette a RIA Novosztyi orosz hírügynökség. A menet ellen tüntetők kezdetben a sugárúton található ortodox templom előtt gyülekeztek, majd átvonultak a parlament előtti térre. A helyszínre rendőrségi járőröket vezényeltek. A tiltakozók itt agresszívan léptek fel a média jelenlévő képviselőivel szemben. A sugárút autósforgalma megbénult.
Frissítés: győzelem: lemondták a vonulást
Lemondták a szervezők a Tbiliszibe hétfő estére tervezett felvonulást, miután feldúlták a szervezők irodáját a grúziai fővárosban - közölte a Tbilisi Pride nevű aktivistacsoport Twitteren.
Volt néhány fenékberúgás is:
A közösségi oldalon fényképeket és videókat tettek közzé arról, ahogy a felvonulást ellenzők betörtek az épületbe, és egyebek közt összetéptek több szivárványos zászlót.
A belügyminisztérium közleményben kérte az aktivistákat, hogy mondják le a menetet. A tárca részéről ezt biztonsági okokkal indokolták, kiemelve a nagyszámú ellentüntetők jelentette veszélyt.
Ott nem 25 ember vonult fel az aberráltak ellen:
Az irodalátogatás:
2. frissítés: az iroda belülről - mégis nálunk visítanak, hogy akadályozzák és üldözik őket
Kapcsolódó: "Pride-programok" hazafiaknak
