Trump: Putyin zseniális!

Miközben a nyugati országok sorra jelentik be a szankciókat Oroszországgal szemben, Donald Trump volt amerikai elnök egy rádióinterjúban beszélt az ukrán válságról.
Zoom
  • Független állam!
  • Milyen okos!
  • Zseniális!
  • És odamegy békefenntartóként...
  • Ezt kéne csinálnunk nekünk is a déli határon...
  • Ennyi tankot még soha nem láttam...
  • Ez a csávó nagyon érti...
  • Ismerem jól, nagyon jól.
Nagyjából ezeket mondta a volt amerikai elnök Mar-a-Lagóban, ahol rádióinterjút adott Clay Travisnek és Buck Sextonnak.
Trump arról is biztosította a hallgatóságát, hogy az egész orosz-ukrán konfliktus nem történt volna meg, ha még mindig ő volna az amerikai elnök. Szerinte az ő kapcsolatai elég jók voltak Vlagyimir Putyinnal ehhez, és ugyan érezte, hogy az orosz elnök szeretné megtámadni Ukrajnát, jelezte neki, hogy "ezt nem teheti meg".
Alább a beszélgetés eredeti leirata:
- Mr. President, in the last 24 hours we know Russia has said that they are recognizing two breakaway regions of Ukraine, and now this White House is stating that this is an “invasion.” That’s a strong word. What went wrong here? What has the current occupant of the Oval Office done that he could have done differently?
- Well, what went wrong was a rigged election and what went wrong is a candidate that shouldn’t be there and a man that has no concept of what he’s doing. I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, “This is genius.” Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.
So, Putin is now saying, “It’s independent,” a large section of Ukraine. I said, “How smart is that?” And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy… I know him very well. Very, very well.
By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened. But here’s a guy that says, you know, “I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent,” he used the word “independent,” “and we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna help keep peace.” You gotta say that’s pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.
(Clayandbuck - Mandiner - hvg nyomán)
