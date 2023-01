⚡️Update: Russian strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 39, including 7 children.According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, 7 children, including a 3-year-old, were wounded by the strike on a residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14.📷Valentyn Reznichenko pic.twitter.com/dTyQvIfaME