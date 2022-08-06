Súlyos autóbalesetet szenvedett Anne Heche amerikai színésznő Los Angelesben pénteken, állapota válságos - számolt be az amerikai média.
Az 53 éves Heche autójával először egy garázsba rohant bele. Mielőtt a lakók a segítségére siethettek volna, a nő hátramenetbe kapcsolt, és elhajtott. Valamivel később a színésznő egy ház falának ütközött nagy sebességgel Mar Vista negyedben, tüzet és jelentős károkat okozva - írta a TMZ.com.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7— Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022
Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt— Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022
.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast - a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area— MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022
our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ
A helyszínre hatvan tűzoltó érkezett, akiknek több mint egy óráig tartott eloltani a lángokat.
Anne Heche számos filmben szerepelt az 1990-es években, köztük a Hat nap, hét éjszaka vagy a Fedőneve: Donnie Brasco című alkotásban.
(MTI)