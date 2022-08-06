2022. augusztus 6., szombat, Berta, Bettina, Géza napja van.
Friss hírek
Négy embert lőttek le egy ohiói kisvárosban
Mindenkinek fájni fognak, de nem ugyanúgy: az oroszoknál a gazdaság, az EU-ban az átlagpolgár érzi meg a szankciókat
Négy érem, közte két arany a kanadai kajak-kenu-vb szombati napján
Nem feltétlenül öregbítette a női sofőrök hírnevét ez az amerikai színésznő
Az Agrárminisztérium szerint továbbra is fenntartható módon zajlik a tűzifa kitermelése
Román busz rohant holland személyautóba Bulgáriában
Ezek a sajtpapírok lesznek mostantól az EU-konform vagyonnyilatkozatok
A háború új szakaszában már saját infrastruktúrájukat lövik az ukránok
Kisfia játékpisztolyával rabolt egy férfi Nagykőrösön
Jön a hidegfront, de csapadék helyett inkább porviharra kell készülni
Kubatov maximálisan igazat ad az UEFA-nak, egyetért saját szurkolói kizárásával és még több antirasszizmust ígér
Magyar nőt és lányát gyilkolta meg Bécsben Mahmoud, a tunéziai élettárs
Inkább kihagyja Tel-Avivot a Juventus és az Atlético
Medugorjébe szállított lengyel zarándokokat a horvát autópályán lesodródott busz - 12 halott
Miután megírták az igazat, szépen le is mondott az Amnesty International ukrajnai irodájának vezetője
Nem feltétlenül öregbítette a női sofőrök hírnevét ez az amerikai színésznő

Súlyos autóbalesetet szenvedett Anne Heche amerikai színésznő Los Angelesben pénteken, állapota válságos - számolt be az amerikai média.
Az 53 éves Heche autójával először egy garázsba rohant bele. Mielőtt a lakók a segítségére siethettek volna, a nő hátramenetbe kapcsolt, és elhajtott. Valamivel később a színésznő egy ház falának ütközött nagy sebességgel Mar Vista negyedben, tüzet és jelentős károkat okozva - írta a TMZ.com.
 
 
A helyszínre hatvan tűzoltó érkezett, akiknek több mint egy óráig tartott eloltani a lángokat.
Anne Heche számos filmben szerepelt az 1990-es években, köztük a Hat nap, hét éjszaka vagy a Fedőneve: Donnie Brasco című alkotásban.
(MTI)
