2023. november 30., csütörtök, András, Andor, Tarján napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Cigánybűnözés
Háború
Humor
LMBTQP+
Migránsbűnözés
Videók
Zsidóbűnözés
Friss hírek
09:54 Pornós ribancnak öltözve ment a Bundestagba egy magát nőnek hazudó műmelles buzi09:24 Megérkeztek Romániába a Norvégiától vásárolt első F-16-osok08:37 Pacsi a Hamásznak, pusziküldés, integetés, ölelések - újabb videókkal kergeti őrületbe a palesztin szervezet a zsidókat08:05 Az amerikai haditengerészet Jemenből Izrael felé irányított drónt semisített meg07:50 Választási törvények módosításáról tárgyal a parlament07:40 Ismét meghosszabbították a gázai tűzszünetet07:14 Meghalt Henry Kissinger06:55 Franciaországban megemelik a dohánytermékek árát, és kiszélesítik a füstmentes övezeteket22:33 Biometrikus azonosításra alkalmas programot hozott létre az Interpol22:07 Annyira akarta a letelepedésiengedély-meghosszabbítást a kínai, hogy üldözte a rendőröket a kenőpénzzel21:53 Végre Zelenszkijnek is volt egy jó napja21:26 Belharc tört ki a Momentumban Donáth Anna gyurcsányozása miatt: "odalent" igenis akarják a szemkilövető bandát21:02 Áldott... azaz dehogy, egészen más karácsonyt kívánnak a MOM Parkban a keresztény magyaroknak20:48 Terrortámadás tervezésének gyanújával vettek őrizetbe két tizenévest Németországban20:30 Így üldözik el a magyar ételfutárokat20:19 Elítélték a tanárt, aki kiskorúval folytatott szerelmi viszonyt19:54 A makói "frontvonal"19:49 "Lojalitási megállapodásra" kötelezné Moszkva a beutazó külföldieket - a "fasizmus feletti szovjet győzelem" szentségét is tiszteletben kell tartani19:22 Izrael elutasította a tartós tűzszünetet az ENSZ BT ülésén18:56 Az eltörléskultúra eltávolította Herbert von Karajan mellszobrát az aacheni színházból18:39 "Sokkal súlyosabb, mint az elmúlt időszakban bármikor" - fokozott terrorveszélyre figyelmeztet a német hírszerzés18:04 Hamász: izraeli légicsapás végzett a legfiatalabb tússzal és családtagjaival17:58 Csúszós utakra figyelmeztet a katasztrófavédelem17:40 Pozsony határozatlan időre meghosszabbítja az ukrán agrártermékek behozatalának tilalmát17:14 Az orosz védelmi minisztérium egy település bevételét jelentette be
Összes friss hír
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Buzogány, szamurájkard és hamis rendőrigazolvány-tok a bagi cigány "megtorlóknál" A magyarországi "elitek" morális mélyrepülése: a vérontás támogatása sem túl nagy ár a "globalogazdi" kegyeiért? Schiffer András: győzelem! Stop Akkugyár! Munkában a kormány által szabadon engedett migránscsempészek: az ország elhagyása helyett inkább raboltak Szegeden Végre Zelenszkijnek is volt egy jó napja Elítélték a tanárt, aki kiskorúval folytatott szerelmi viszonyt Kiskorú fiúval fajtalankodott egy hatvanas "LMBTQP-ember" Kaposváron

Háború, Videók :: :: Hozzászólások

Pacsi a Hamásznak, pusziküldés, integetés, ölelések - újabb videókkal kergeti őrületbe a palesztin szervezet a zsidókat

A hosszabb változat, még több jelenettel:
Még vidámabb kiadás:
Korábban írtuk:
- Jól bánt a Hamász a túszokkal, együtt lehettek, rádiót is hallgathattak - hangzott el az egyik izraeli tévécsatornán
- Ez volt a pokol az elengedett zsidó túsz szerint: étel, fekhely, orvos, gyógyszer, sampon, balzsam, higiénia - mindez Gázában
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Pornós ribancnak öltözve ment a Bundestagba egy magát nőnek hazudó műmelles buzi
Megérkeztek Romániába a Norvégiától vásárolt első F-16-osok
Pacsi a Hamásznak, pusziküldés, integetés, ölelések - újabb videókkal kergeti őrületbe a palesztin szervezet a zsidókat
Az amerikai haditengerészet Jemenből Izrael felé irányított drónt semisített meg
Választási törvények módosításáról tárgyal a parlament
Ismét meghosszabbították a gázai tűzszünetet
Meghalt Henry Kissinger
Franciaországban megemelik a dohánytermékek árát, és kiszélesítik a füstmentes övezeteket
Biometrikus azonosításra alkalmas programot hozott létre az Interpol
Annyira akarta a letelepedésiengedély-meghosszabbítást a kínai, hogy üldözte a rendőröket a kenőpénzzel
Végre Zelenszkijnek is volt egy jó napja
Belharc tört ki a Momentumban Donáth Anna gyurcsányozása miatt: "odalent" igenis akarják a szemkilövető bandát
Áldott... azaz dehogy, egészen más karácsonyt kívánnak a MOM Parkban a keresztény magyaroknak
Terrortámadás tervezésének gyanújával vettek őrizetbe két tizenévest Németországban
Így üldözik el a magyar ételfutárokat
Elítélték a tanárt, aki kiskorúval folytatott szerelmi viszonyt
A makói "frontvonal"
"Lojalitási megállapodásra" kötelezné Moszkva a beutazó külföldieket - a "fasizmus feletti szovjet győzelem" szentségét is tiszteletben kell tartani
Izrael elutasította a tartós tűzszünetet az ENSZ BT ülésén
Az eltörléskultúra eltávolította Herbert von Karajan mellszobrát az aacheni színházból
"Sokkal súlyosabb, mint az elmúlt időszakban bármikor" - fokozott terrorveszélyre figyelmeztet a német hírszerzés
Hamász: izraeli légicsapás végzett a legfiatalabb tússzal és családtagjaival
Csúszós utakra figyelmeztet a katasztrófavédelem
Pozsony határozatlan időre meghosszabbítja az ukrán agrártermékek behozatalának tilalmát
Az orosz védelmi minisztérium egy település bevételét jelentette be
30 millió helyett négy év börtönt kapott az országos cigány önkormányzat volt elnöke
"Tesztoszteron hatása alatt álltak", azért hagyta futni a "német" bíróság a 15 éves lányt megerőszakoló betolakodókat
Ukrajnában csaknem négyszáz településen nincs áram - nem az oroszok, hanem az időjárás miatt
Késes támadás egy lengyel iskolában
Békekonferencia összehívását szorgalmazta a kínai külügyminiszter a kétállami megoldás megvalósítása érdekében
Svéd külügyminiszter: amint zöld utat kapunk Törökországtól, abban a pillanatban zöld utat kapunk Budapesttől is
Mi Hazánk: tiltakozzon a kormány a globális pandémiaszerződés ellen!
Újraindult a termelés a Ganz szolnoki üzemében
Torlódás várható a gyulai határátkelőhelyen vasárnapig
Erdogan: a gázai mészáros rémtettei az őt feltétel nélkül támogatókat is megbélyegzik - vajon Orbánnak is elmondja ezt?
Schiffer András: győzelem! Stop Akkugyár!
Podoljakék továbbra sem akarnak tárgyalni: "már nem lehet visszafordulni"
Munkában a kormány által szabadon engedett migránscsempészek: az ország elhagyása helyett inkább raboltak Szegeden
Kiskorú fiúval fajtalankodott egy hatvanas "LMBTQP-ember" Kaposváron
17 nap után kimenekítették az alagútban rekedt munkásokat Indiában
A tengerbe zuhant egy amerikai katonai repülőgép egy japán sziget közelében
Buzogány, szamurájkard és hamis rendőrigazolvány-tok a bagi cigány "megtorlóknál"
Igazságos Fejbőr - Aki magyar akar lenni...
Baleset miatt lezárták az M0-s autóutat az M1-es autópálya felé az M5-ös csomópontjánál
A tűzszünet további meghosszabbításáról tárgyal Izrael és a Hamász
Ónos esőre figyelmeztet a meteorológiai szolgálat
A magyarországi "elitek" morális mélyrepülése: a vérontás támogatása sem túl nagy ár a "globalogazdi" kegyeiért?
"Kétezer éves kereszténység-felvételt" és országrablást is ünnepelnek bocskoros szomszédaink a hosszú hétvégéjükön
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Árfolyamok
EUR377,26 Ft
USD343,77 Ft
GBP436,37 Ft
CHF393,59 Ft
CAD252,94 Ft
Utoljára frissítve: 2023. 11. 30. 10:04:23
Legolvasottabb hírek
Dossziék

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2023 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Lapszemle ipv6 ready