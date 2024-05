🇸🇪🇺🇦Zelensky and Prime Minister of Sweden Kristersson signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement▪️Military aid to Ukraine from Sweden during 2024-2026 will amount to almost €6.5 billion. The amount of aid will grow during the ten-year term of the document.▪️A unique… pic.twitter.com/EoTGKqbM3Z