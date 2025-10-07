Autópályára zuhant egy mentőhelikopter a kaliforniai Sacramento keleti részén. A fedélzeten tartózkodó három személy súlyosan megsérült.
A Reach Air Medical Services által üzemeltetett Airbus H-130-as helikopteren hárman tartózkodtak, egy pilóta, egy ápoló és egy mentős. Mindhármukat kórházba szállították, állapotuk válságos. Beteg nem volt a fedélzeten.
Az amerikai szövetségi légügyi hivatal (FAA) adatai szerint a helikopter 2021 óta áll szolgálatban a Reach légitársaságnál.
Egy videófelvételen az látszik, hogy a helikopter az autópálya felett lebeg, majd a földre zuhan, és a bal oldalára dől, miközben a rotorlapátjai letörtek.
(MTI)