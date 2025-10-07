Autópályára zuhant egy mentőhelikopter a kaliforniai Sacramento keleti részén. A fedélzeten tartózkodó három személy súlyosan megsérült.
Helicopter crashes on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Monday night, critically injuring three.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2025
There was a pilot, nurse, and paramedic on board.
A person was trapped under the helicopter after the crash. About 15 bystanders helped lift it off the trapped person.
A Reach Air Medical Services által üzemeltetett Airbus H-130-as helikopteren hárman tartózkodtak, egy pilóta, egy ápoló és egy mentős. Mindhármukat kórházba szállították, állapotuk válságos. Beteg nem volt a fedélzeten.
Helicopter Crash— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 7, 2025
Crews responded to a helicopter down on EB US50 West of 59th St. On arrival, 3 victims from the aircraft were located in critical condition. No vehicles were involved, just the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/dXPyGQ5cEl
Az amerikai szövetségi légügyi hivatal (FAA) adatai szerint a helikopter 2021 óta áll szolgálatban a Reach légitársaságnál.
#BREAKING UPDATE: Aerial footage from KCRA-TV confirms a medical helicopter has crashed in Sacramento, Northern California.— Nexus (@nexusdossiers) October 7, 2025
Emergency crews are on scene responding to the wreckage, which is located near Highway 50.
Egy videófelvételen az látszik, hogy a helikopter az autópálya felett lebeg, majd a földre zuhan, és a bal oldalára dől, miközben a rotorlapátjai letörtek.
