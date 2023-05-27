Színpadra vinné a Brian életét a Monty Python színésze, John Cleese, ebből az apropóból pedig rengeteg, a darabban résztvevő színész nyomást gyakorolt rá azzal, hogy törölje a Loretta-jelenetet.

Ez az a rész, amikor az egyik karakter, Stan kitalálja, hogy ő nő, Lorettának akarja magát hívatni, sőt, szülni is akar.

John Cleese Twitteren reagált a híresztelésre.

"Eszem ágában sincs kivágni a jelenetet. Erre persze valaki bepanaszolt a sajtónál. Hihetetlen, de a brit sajtó felől egy megkeresés sem érkezett".

..and that all the actors - several of them Tony winners - had advised me strongly to cut the Loretta scene.



I have, of course, no intention of doing so



So someone in the audience had called a journalist and misreported me. Amazingly none of the British media called to check