11:48 Dróntámadás érte egy orosz olajvezeték adminisztratív épületét11:33 Megvan az időpont: holnap indul az ukrán ellentámadás! Vagy holnapután. Vagy egy hét múlva...11:06 A japán kormányfő közvetlenül tárgyalna az észak-koreai uralkodóval az emberrablásokról10:41 Vice versa: német köztisztviselők százainak kell elhagyni Oroszországot10:14 A WHO szerint továbbra is súlyos fenyegetést jelent a jemeni élelmiszer-ellátás bizonytalansága09:39 Így már biztos a győzelem: Mesterházy fantompártja beállt Karácsony mögé09:11 Nem a rómaiak tehetnek róla, hanem John Cleese, hogy Loretta a színpadon is harcolhat a realitások ellen08:56 Több mint 11 500-an érkeztek Ukrajnából pénteken08:27 A Twitternek ennyi pont elég volt az Európai Bizottság félretájékoztatási kódexéből08:16 Visszaül az Európai Parlamentbe Eva Kaili, a brüsszeli korrupciós botrány főszereplője07:47 Úton van a Suhajda Szilárdot kereső serpacsapat07:31 Hőhullám okozhatta az indiai gepárdkölykök vesztét06:52 Újabb multikulti-vívmány: svéd kikötő lett a dél-amerikai kokain európai átrakodó központja23:24 Lavrov: Moszkva elkötelezett a konfliktus diplomáciai rendezése mellett - Medvegyev: bohócokkal nem tárgyalunk22:57 A "változatos családformákat" tisztelő Scholz összetartással és derűvel harcolna a trumpizmus és az AfD ellen
Extra, LMBTQP+

Nem a rómaiak tehetnek róla, hanem John Cleese, hogy Loretta a színpadon is harcolhat a realitások ellen

Reklám

Színpadra vinné a Brian életét a Monty Python színésze, John Cleese, ebből az apropóból pedig rengeteg, a darabban résztvevő színész nyomást gyakorolt rá azzal, hogy törölje a Loretta-jelenetet.
Ez az a rész, amikor az egyik karakter, Stan kitalálja, hogy ő nő, Lorettának akarja magát hívatni, sőt, szülni is akar.
John Cleese Twitteren reagált a híresztelésre.
"Eszem ágában sincs kivágni a jelenetet. Erre persze valaki bepanaszolt a sajtónál. Hihetetlen, de a brit sajtó felől egy megkeresés sem érkezett".
(Mandiner)
Kapcsolódó:
- Hülye angolok, angol hülyék: humoros akart lenni a magyarországi választások kapcsán John Cleese
- John Cleese saját magát tette feketelistára Cambridge legagyhalottabb Hitler-rettegői miatt
- "Rasszista sértések" miatt távolították el a Waczak szálló egyik epizódját
- Monty Python-rendező reagálása a polkorrekt-őrületre: mostantól egy fekete leszbikus vagyok, hívjatok Lorettának!
