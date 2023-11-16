2023. november 16., csütörtök, Ödön, Örs napja van.
Videók, Zsidóbűnözés :: :: Hozzászólások

Videók: a megszállt Ciszjordániában is folytatódik a zsidó terror

A zsidó megszállók egy nagyon idős, járni alig tudó asszonyt rabolnak el:
A zsidó megszállók civil ruhában orvul rátámadnak egy palesztin civilre Jerikóban, és elhurcolják kínvallatásra. A palesztin férfi korábban raboskodott izraeli börtönben, az üzlete előtt ült gyanútlanul, amikor rátámadtak és elrabolták:
Fizikailag bántalmaznak egy letartóztatott, megkötözött palesztin gyerekeket:
Élő pajzsként használnak egy éppen arra járó palesztin szemétgyűjtőt a farai menekülttáborban:
Hebronban a saját otthonában, a családja és kislányai szeme láttára bántalmazzák brutálisan ezt a palesztin férfit, majd elhurcolják:
A palesztin ellenállók rögtönzött robbanóeszközökkel veszik fel a küzdelmet a megszálló zsidó hadsereggel szemben:
(Olvasónk gyűjtése)
