A zsidó megszállók egy nagyon idős, járni alig tudó asszonyt rabolnak el:
The Israeli occupation forces kidnapped and dragged an elderly woman who could barely walk in the #WestBank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 16, 2023
#Israel #Gaza
A zsidó megszállók civil ruhában orvul rátámadnak egy palesztin civilre Jerikóban, és elhurcolják kínvallatásra. A palesztin férfi korábban raboskodott izraeli börtönben, az üzlete előtt ült gyanútlanul, amikor rátámadtak és elrabolták:
The Israeli special forces kidnaped freed prisoner Hassan Shaker Balo, in front of his business in Jericho the #WestBank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 16, 2023
He got shot in the leg before being taken. #Israel
Fizikailag bántalmaznak egy letartóztatott, megkötözött palesztin gyerekeket:
Israeli occupation soldiers physically assault #Palestinian detainees during the ongoing raid into the town of Husan, south of the occupied West Bank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 16, 2023
Élő pajzsként használnak egy éppen arra járó palesztin szemétgyűjtőt a farai menekülttáborban:
Israeli occupation soldiers use a garbage collector as a human shield during an arrest raid this morning in Fara'a refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 16, 2023
Hebronban a saját otthonában, a családja és kislányai szeme láttára bántalmazzák brutálisan ezt a palesztin férfit, majd elhurcolják:
#BREAKING| Israeli soldiers savagely beat and kidnap Iyad Banat from occupied Hebron while he was on live streaming.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2023
Banat's children can be heard crying and begging the soldiers to stop beating their father, however, the soldier yells and points his rifle at them. #WestBank
A palesztin ellenállók rögtönzött robbanóeszközökkel veszik fel a küzdelmet a megszálló zsidó hadsereggel szemben:
Palestinian resistance fighters target an Israeli military vehicle with an improvised explosive device during an Israeli army raid into the city of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank.— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2023
