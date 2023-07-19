2023. július 19., szerda, Emília, Eperke, Szederke napja van.
Friss hírek
22:37 Kegyelmet kapott a keresztények üldözéséről író emberjogi aktivista Egyiptomban22:04 Kulturálisan eltérő magyarázat: nem tehet róla, hogy nőket akart erőszakolni - beteg, nem tud uralkodni magán21:47 Nehézfegyverekkel is rendelkezhet a jövőben az orosz Nemzeti Gárda21:36 Újabb nagy összegű katonai segélyt jelentett be az Egyesült Államok Ukrajnának21:21 Titokban hamvasztották el Kunderát20:57 Ez volt Oroszország egyik legpusztítóbb támadása: Zelenszkij szerint 60 ezer tonna gabonát semmisítettek meg20:36 Prigozsin: szégyen, ami a frontvonalon történik20:17 Kínai külügyi államtanácsos: Washingtonnak a Kissinger-féle diplomáciai bölcsességre van szüksége19:56 Szóvivő: az orosz hadsereg precíziós csapást mért ukrán hadiipari létesítményekre Odesszánál19:38 Több száz tűzoltó küzd Görögországban a három napja tomboló erdőtüzekkel19:19 Több mint ezer ítéletet hoztak eddig a francia bíróságok az elővárosi zavargásokkal kapcsolatban19:08 Meteorológia: a heves zivatarok az országhatártól délre vonulnak el18:51 Egy űrrakéta hajtóművének a burkolata lehet a rejtélyes tárgy, amelyet a tenger mosott partra Ausztráliában18:32 Piros-fehér-zöld színeket viselő gép landolt elsőként az új székely repülőtéren18:25 Gyengült a forint szerda kora estére
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Külföld :: :: Hozzászólások

Prigozsin: szégyen, ami a frontvonalon történik

Újra előkerült Jevgenyij Prigozsin, aki ezúttal a Wagner zsoldosaihoz intézett beszédet Belaruszban. Szerinte ami jelenleg az ukrán frontvonalon történik, szégyen, amiben a Wagner harcosainak nem kellene részt venniük – írja a Noelreports nyomán a Mandiner.
„Kivárjuk, amíg a lehető legjobb pillanatban újra megmutathatjuk magunkat” – mondta a zsoldosvezér.
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
