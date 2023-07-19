Újra előkerült Jevgenyij Prigozsin, aki ezúttal a Wagner zsoldosaihoz intézett beszédet Belaruszban. Szerinte ami jelenleg az ukrán frontvonalon történik, szégyen, amiben a Wagner harcosainak nem kellene részt venniük – írja a Noelreports nyomán a Mandiner.
„Kivárjuk, amíg a lehető legjobb pillanatban újra megmutathatjuk magunkat” – mondta a zsoldosvezér.
Prigozhin once again appeared. He spoke to 'his' mercenaries in Belarus. He said that what is happening at the front lines in Ukraine is a shame, and that Wagner should not participate in it.— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) July 19, 2023
"We will wait untill we can show ourself to the fullest," he added. pic.twitter.com/JJh91x8iTj