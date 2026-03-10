John Kennedy republikánus szenátor bocsánatot kért az Egyesült Államok nevében egy iráni iskola elleni csapásért, amelynek csaknem 160 áldozata volt – írja a The Times of Israel nyomán az Index.
Now we have video evidence that it was a US missile strike on the girls school in Iran, it’s a demonstrable and proven war crime— Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) March 8, 2026
51 Iranian children killed, 60 students wounded after joint US-Israel strikes hit school in Iran. pic.twitter.com/ng2uENEIUX
– Szörnyű volt, hibát követtünk el. Más országok szándékosan tesznek ilyet, mint például Oroszország. Mi sosem tennénk ezt szándékosan. Azt hiszem, a Védelmi Minisztérium most vizsgálja az ügyet, és sajnálom. Nagyon sajnálom, hogy megtörtént – mondta az újságíróknak a szenátor.
MEE has collected 61 names and ages of many of the 168 victims killed in a "double tap" strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab, Iran.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 5, 2026
The identified victims include students, staff, and siblings, including a two-month-old baby.
John Kennedy az első republikánus törvényhozó, aki elismerte az Egyesült Államok felelősségét abban a csapásban, amely számos civil halálát követelte az Iránnal vívott háború első napján. A támadás a minabi Hormozgán tartományban lévő lányiskolát érte, nem messze a stratégiai fontosságú Hormuzi-szorostól.
Analysis of missile debris shown by Iran found components marked “Made in USA” and parts from U.S. manufacturers, consistent with a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile.— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 10, 2026
The evidence suggests the Feb. 28 strike that destroyed a school in Minab and killed ~175 people came from U.S.… pic.twitter.com/bsWyVXUpUv
A Pentagon szerint egyelőre vizsgálják az esetet, ám az eddig napvilágra került kezdeti megállapítások az Egyesült Államokra mutatnak felelősként. A helyszíni felvételek alapján a csapást egy amerikai gyártmányú Tomahawk cirkálórakéta mérte, ennek ellenére Donald Trump korábban azt sugallta, hogy Irán vagy Izrael is kilőhette a rakétát.
