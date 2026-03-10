John Kennedy republikánus szenátor bocsánatot kért az Egyesült Államok nevében egy iráni iskola elleni csapásért, amelynek csaknem 160 áldozata volt – írja a The Times of Israel nyomán az Index.
– Szörnyű volt, hibát követtünk el. Más országok szándékosan tesznek ilyet, mint például Oroszország. Mi sosem tennénk ezt szándékosan. Azt hiszem, a Védelmi Minisztérium most vizsgálja az ügyet, és sajnálom. Nagyon sajnálom, hogy megtörtént – mondta az újságíróknak a szenátor.
John Kennedy az első republikánus törvényhozó, aki elismerte az Egyesült Államok felelősségét abban a csapásban, amely számos civil halálát követelte az Iránnal vívott háború első napján. A támadás a minabi Hormozgán tartományban lévő lányiskolát érte, nem messze a stratégiai fontosságú Hormuzi-szorostól.
A Pentagon szerint egyelőre vizsgálják az esetet, ám az eddig napvilágra került kezdeti megállapítások az Egyesült Államokra mutatnak felelősként. A helyszíni felvételek alapján a csapást egy amerikai gyártmányú Tomahawk cirkálórakéta mérte, ennek ellenére Donald Trump korábban azt sugallta, hogy Irán vagy Izrael is kilőhette a rakétát.
