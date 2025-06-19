Rakétatalálat ért egy felhőkarcolót Tel-Aviv központjának közelében, körülbelül 200 méterre a város gyémánttőzsdéjétől. A helyiek szerint a robbanás hatására néhány régebbi lakóház is megrongálódott, és az egész kerületben betörtek az ablakok.
Áldozatokról nem érkezett jelentés. Hatnapos háború után a lakosok már megszokták, hogy menedékhelyeikre rohannak – írja a The Guardian nyomán az Index.
„Olyan volt, mint egy atombomba. Mint egy földrengés” – mondta Asher Adiv, egy 69 éves férfi, aki egy közeli lakóházban él. A férfi arra kérte Donald Trumpot, hogy „lépjen be, és oldja meg a problémát.”