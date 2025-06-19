Rakétatalálat ért egy felhőkarcolót Tel-Aviv központjának közelében, körülbelül 200 méterre a város gyémánttőzsdéjétől. A helyiek szerint a robbanás hatására néhány régebbi lakóház is megrongálódott, és az egész kerületben betörtek az ablakok.
Áldozatokról nem érkezett jelentés. Hatnapos háború után a lakosok már megszokták, hogy menedékhelyeikre rohannak – írja a The Guardian nyomán az Index.
„Olyan volt, mint egy atombomba. Mint egy földrengés” – mondta Asher Adiv, egy 69 éves férfi, aki egy közeli lakóházban él. A férfi arra kérte Donald Trumpot, hogy „lépjen be, és oldja meg a problémát.”
Today my building in Ramat Gan got hit by a missile from #Iran. My tenant was out of l country, thank god, but many of my neighbors got injured and the damage is bad. Me MUST make sure Iran never gets nuclear capabilities because this could be small in comparison.
The Diamond Exchange District (pictured) in Ramat Gan has suffered extensive damage due to Iranian missile strikes.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building (video) was also a target of the Thursday morning missile strike. It and nearby structures were evacuated.
More video from the diamond exchange building in Ramat Gan.
Eastern Tel Aviv suburd of Ramat Gan hit in this mornings Iranian missile barrage causing extensive damage.
The images of Ramat Gan this morning are shocking.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 19, 2025
