🇫🇷🇧🇬🇹🇼 Bulgarian female did not shake the hand of the Taiwanese boxer with XY Chromosomes at first.28-year-old Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan reached the semi-finals in the up to 57 kg weight category, defeating 34-year-old Svetlana Staneva from Bulgaria.Staneva did not shake her… pic.twitter.com/I7kTj5bZIX