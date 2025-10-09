Az Antifa szélsőbaloldali hálózat teljes megszüntetését jelölte meg célként az Egyesült Államokban Pam Bondi igazságügyi miniszter szerdán.
A miniszter a Fehér Házban Donald Trump elnök vezetésével tartott nyilvános kerekasztal-beszélgetés során beszámolt arról, hogy az adminisztráció január 20-i hivatalba lépése óta 1000 százalékkal nőtt meg a bevándorlási hatóság ügynökei ellen elkövetett támadások száma, ahogy a közelmúltban többi között Chicagoban, Portlandben és Dallasban történt.
Egyben közölte, hogy a két nagy technológiai vállalat többé nem működteti azt az alkalmazást, ami a szövetségi Bevándorlási és Vámvégrehajtás munkáját nehezíti az illegális bevándorlók elleni fellépésben.
Pam Bondi emlékeztetett arra, hogy az elnök döntése nyomán az Antifa belföldi terrorszervezet, aminek tevékenységével kapcsolatban úgy fogalmazott, hogy az "nem aktivizmus, hanem terrorizmus".
Donald Trump elnök azt hangsúlyozta, hogy a szövetségi hatóságok nyomozása arra is irányul, hogy az Antifához tartozó szervezeteket ki támogatja, mert az összehangoltságot jelzi, hogy egymástól távoli helyszíneken tartott tüntetéseken azonos táblák, feliratok tűnnek fel, költséges anyagokat használva. "Ezek fizetett anarchisták" – jelentette ki az elnök, és hozzátette, "üldözzük az Antifa bűnözőket, és mindazokat, akik támogatják a fellépésüket, erről már rendelkezünk rengeteg feljegyzéssel".
Kash Patel, a Szövetségi Nyomozó Iroda igazgatója azt hangsúlyozta, hogy a kormányzat minden ágát érintő megközelítést alkalmaznak az Antifa elleni fellépés során, ami lehetővé teszi, hogy feltérképezzék a hálózatot. "Amit az FBI-nál végzünk, az nagyon egyszerű, nem igényel magas tudományt, követjük a pénzt, a pénz pedig nem hazudik" – fogalmazott az FBI igazgatója a Fehér Házban tartott nyilvános eseményen, amelyen megszólalt több olyan újságíró, akit erőszakos inzultus ért, amikor radikális baloldali szervezetek megmozdulásáról tudósított.
(MTI nyomán)
