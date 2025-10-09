Az Antifa szélsőbaloldali hálózat teljes megszüntetését jelölte meg célként az Egyesült Államokban Pam Bondi igazságügyi miniszter szerdán.
BREAKING: In a shocking moment, AG Pam Bondi suggests that the DOJ will execute American citizens they deem as Antifa, "Just like we did with cartels, we're going to take this same approach with antifa."— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 8, 2025
This attorney general is unhinged.pic.twitter.com/NPHyfubgzx
JUST IN — Attorney General Pam Bondi slams Antifa: "This is not activism, it's anarchy. We can't, and we will not, let masked terrorists burn our buildings, attack our law enforcement and intimidate our communities." pic.twitter.com/7Y2CE5ZHNk— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2025
A miniszter a Fehér Házban Donald Trump elnök vezetésével tartott nyilvános kerekasztal-beszélgetés során beszámolt arról, hogy az adminisztráció január 20-i hivatalba lépése óta 1000 százalékkal nőtt meg a bevándorlási hatóság ügynökei ellen elkövetett támadások száma, ahogy a közelmúltban többi között Chicagoban, Portlandben és Dallasban történt.
Egyben közölte, hogy a két nagy technológiai vállalat többé nem működteti azt az alkalmazást, ami a szövetségi Bevándorlási és Vámvégrehajtás munkáját nehezíti az illegális bevándorlók elleni fellépésben.
Pam Bondi emlékeztetett arra, hogy az elnök döntése nyomán az Antifa belföldi terrorszervezet, aminek tevékenységével kapcsolatban úgy fogalmazott, hogy az "nem aktivizmus, hanem terrorizmus".
Donald Trump elnök azt hangsúlyozta, hogy a szövetségi hatóságok nyomozása arra is irányul, hogy az Antifához tartozó szervezeteket ki támogatja, mert az összehangoltságot jelzi, hogy egymástól távoli helyszíneken tartott tüntetéseken azonos táblák, feliratok tűnnek fel, költséges anyagokat használva. "Ezek fizetett anarchisták" – jelentette ki az elnök, és hozzátette, "üldözzük az Antifa bűnözőket, és mindazokat, akik támogatják a fellépésüket, erről már rendelkezünk rengeteg feljegyzéssel".
Kash Patel, a Szövetségi Nyomozó Iroda igazgatója azt hangsúlyozta, hogy a kormányzat minden ágát érintő megközelítést alkalmaznak az Antifa elleni fellépés során, ami lehetővé teszi, hogy feltérképezzék a hálózatot. "Amit az FBI-nál végzünk, az nagyon egyszerű, nem igényel magas tudományt, követjük a pénzt, a pénz pedig nem hazudik" – fogalmazott az FBI igazgatója a Fehér Házban tartott nyilvános eseményen, amelyen megszólalt több olyan újságíró, akit erőszakos inzultus ért, amikor radikális baloldali szervezetek megmozdulásáról tudósított.
Reporter Katie Daviscourt speaks at President Trump's roundtable on Antifa violence: "Today, I am sitting here with a black eye and a concussion after being violently hit in the face with a metal pole while reporting outside the ICE facility just this past week." pic.twitter.com/OwZhvInCQl— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2025
My full statement to President Trump during the White's House roundtable on Antifa: Antifa is real. It's a real threat...Sustained political violence is not a 'both sides' issue. All of the violent protests I have covered just this year have been because of people on the Left. pic.twitter.com/AKy7NBjM3Q— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2025
(MTI nyomán)