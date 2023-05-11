2023. május 12., péntek, Pongrác, Böngér, Dalma napja van.
Vakbarát/mobil
Látogatottság
RSS
Fórum
CSS váltás
Címlap
Antimagyarizmus
Cigánybűnözés
Holokamu
Humor
LMBTQP+
Politikusbűnözés
Videók
Zsidóbűnözés
Friss hírek
21:46 Több mint 8500 illegális fegyvert adtak át a rendőrségnek hétfő óta Szerbiában21:24 Orosz hatóság: Ukrajna több mint 70 országból toborzott zsoldosokat21:02 Ki gondolta volna: cigányok gázolták el és hagyták cserben a 92 éves férfit, akin ezt követően negyven autó ment át20:55 Lengyelország adta eddig a legtöbb harckocsit Ukrajnának20:41 Kivételesen el is talált egy lakóházat egy gázai rakéta20:34 Külügyminiszter: Szerbia állandó nyomás alatt áll20:16 A kijevi maffia egyszerűen ellopja a lefoglalt orosz vagyont20:03 Agrometeorológia: lehűlés helyett az idén csapadékot hoznak a májusi fagyosszentek19:42 Dél-afrikai elnök: vizsgálják az oroszországi fegyverszállításokról szóló állítást19:22 80 ezer felett a külföldi vendégmunkások száma - ők veszik át a magyarok helyét?18:57 Soha egy ország sem kapott annyiféle fegyvert, mint Ukrajna18:30 Orosz védelmi tárca: a Patriot rendszer nem lehetett képes egy Kinzsal rakéta elfogására18:24 "Letérdelt a kormány a homoszexuális lobbi előtt"18:20 Több mint harminc medve él Marosvásárhely környékén18:10 "Kért-e valamit a Fidesz Budaházyék szabadon engedéséért?"
Kevesebb friss hírt a listába!
Több friss hírt a listába!
Összes friss hír
Korábbi friss hírekÚjabb friss hírek
24 óra legolvasottabbjai
Több hónapos előkészület, fal- és mennyezetbontás után 40 francia hozott ki lakásából egy 400 kilósra hízott amerikai nőt Szombat este kijárási tilalomban volt részük a budapesti "romáknak"? Ne nyomtass rendszámot! - üzeni a rendőrség Nahát, ez a gyilkos sem javult meg a börtönben Lövöldözés volt egy németországi Mercedes gyárban - két halott Állítólag volt egy kis előrenyomulás Bahmutban - Zelenszkij ez alapján: az ország teljes területe következik! Trump állítja: 24 óra alatt véget vetne a háborúnak

Külföld :: :: Hozzászólások

Lengyelország adta eddig a legtöbb harckocsit Ukrajnának

Reklám

A jelek szerint Lengyelország adta eddig a legtöbb harckocsit – 325 darabot – Ukrajnának az ország Oroszország elleni harcának segítésére – közölte Lengyelország állandó uniós képviselete.
A háború kezdete óta már összesen 575 harckocsit szállítottak Kijevnek.
Franciaország 85-öt, Németország 80-at, az Egyesült Államok pedig 76-ot adományozott – idézi az Uniant az Index.
Friss hírek az elmúlt 24 órából
Több mint 8500 illegális fegyvert adtak át a rendőrségnek hétfő óta Szerbiában
Orosz hatóság: Ukrajna több mint 70 országból toborzott zsoldosokat
Ki gondolta volna: cigányok gázolták el és hagyták cserben a 92 éves férfit, akin ezt követően negyven autó ment át
Lengyelország adta eddig a legtöbb harckocsit Ukrajnának
Kivételesen el is talált egy lakóházat egy gázai rakéta
Külügyminiszter: Szerbia állandó nyomás alatt áll
A kijevi maffia egyszerűen ellopja a lefoglalt orosz vagyont
Agrometeorológia: lehűlés helyett az idén csapadékot hoznak a májusi fagyosszentek
Dél-afrikai elnök: vizsgálják az oroszországi fegyverszállításokról szóló állítást
80 ezer felett a külföldi vendégmunkások száma - ők veszik át a magyarok helyét?
Soha egy ország sem kapott annyiféle fegyvert, mint Ukrajna
Orosz védelmi tárca: a Patriot rendszer nem lehetett képes egy Kinzsal rakéta elfogására
"Letérdelt a kormány a homoszexuális lobbi előtt"
Több mint harminc medve él Marosvásárhely környékén
"Kért-e valamit a Fidesz Budaházyék szabadon engedéséért?"
Egy rettenetes világ fenyeget minket
Prigozsin: elkezdődött az ukrán ellentámadás, képzett és jól felszerelt erőket vetnek be
Felfüggesztettel kedveskedtek egy társát lányaival való fajtalankodás miatt is dicsérő pedofilnak
Éheztette kiválóan sportoló lányait egy alkoholista anya
"Szexuális szolgáltatást" kínált egy orvosnak egy fogyni akaró nő - neki pedig kövéren is tetszett
Danyilov: egyesek tárgyalóasztalhoz akarják kényszeríteni Ukrajnát
Peszkov: mi nem is folytatunk háborút, az egészen más dolog
Avartűz miatt leállt a vasúti forgalom Hegyeshalom és Ausztria között
Idén már több mint hatszáz alkalommal riasztották a tűzszerészeket
Csapadékosra fordul az időjárás a hétvégén
Felborult kamion miatt lezárták az M5-ös autópályát Kecskemét felé Lajosmizsénél
Eldőlt: London hosszú hatótávolságú rakétákat szállít Ukrajnának
Felfüggesztett börtönre, illetve pénzbüntetésre ítéltek két üzemanyagtolvaj benzinkutast
Zelenszkij elismerte: titkolják a veszteségeiket
Leszbikus istenkáromlás az EP-ben: buzi szado-mazo "apostolok" körében ábrázolták Jézust
Ötvenórás vasutassztrájk kezdődik vasárnap Németországban
A "fogatlan oroszlán" ébredése, avagy diadalmaskodhat-e a "konzervatív reconquista"?
Lövöldözés volt egy németországi Mercedes gyárban - két halott
Ne nyomtass rendszámot! - üzeni a rendőrség
Újabb tüzérségi összecsapás volt az örmény-azeri határon
Beomlott egy gyalogoshíd Finnországban, sok a sérült
Gulyás Gergely üdvözli a Budaházyéknak adott kegyelmet
Nahát, ez a gyilkos sem javult meg a börtönben
Több hónapos előkészület, fal- és mennyezetbontás után 40 francia hozott ki lakásából egy 400 kilósra hízott amerikai nőt
Meseországos költőtől vett át verset egy katolikus tankönyvkiadó - a meleg szót kicserélték, a zsidó és a roma maradhatott
Trump állítja: 24 óra alatt véget vetne a háborúnak
Szombat este kijárási tilalomban volt részük a budapesti "romáknak"?
Csalás miatt vádat emeltek egy republikánus kongresszusi képviselő ellen
Nagyon megdöbbent a lengyel nagykövet a magyar vezérkari főnök szavain
Állítólag volt egy kis előrenyomulás Bahmutban - Zelenszkij ez alapján: az ország teljes területe következik!
"Legyőztük a nácikat!!!" - 77 évvel később Berlinben Mohamednek hívták a legtöbb újszülöttet
Akiket nem visel meg a válság és az infláció: Mészáros, Csányi és Felcsuti összesen 485 milliárddal gyarapodott
Felmentését követően ismét őrizetbe vettek egy hírhedt drogbárót Mexikóban
Hóevéssel élt túl két napot a michigani vadonban egy nyolcéves fiú
Lefoglalt orosz vagyont fordít az Egyesült Államok Ukrajna támogatására
Olyan mikrobákat találtak, amelyek hidegben is megemésztik a műanyagot
További hírek

Ugrás a lap tetejére
Kereső
Időkép
Hőtérkép
Legolvasottabb hírek

Készült a Kuruc.info által, minden jog fenntartva © 2006-2023 | Impresszum | Hirdetési ajánlat | Privacy Policy | About Us
CSS váltás feketére CSS váltás fehérre
Hírfolyam Lapszemle ipv6 ready