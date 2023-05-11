A jelek szerint Lengyelország adta eddig a legtöbb harckocsit – 325 darabot – Ukrajnának az ország Oroszország elleni harcának segítésére – közölte Lengyelország állandó uniós képviselete.
A háború kezdete óta már összesen 575 harckocsit szállítottak Kijevnek.
Franciaország 85-öt, Németország 80-at, az Egyesült Államok pedig 76-ot adományozott – idézi az Uniant az Index.
Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by 🇵🇱. 🇳🇱 is second (85), 🇩🇪 third (80), and 🇺🇸 fourth (76).— Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) May 11, 2023
In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to #Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters. pic.twitter.com/MWQUSN1ewO