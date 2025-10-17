Az orosz Lenta a washingtoni találkozóról szóló tudósításában azt emelte ki, hogy Pete Hegseth fehér-kék-piros színösszeállítású nyakkendőt viselt.
A cikk írója szerint az amerikai hadügyminiszter ezzel gúnyt űzött Volodimir Zelenszkijből, a három szín ugyanis megegyezik Oroszország zászlajával, írja az Index.