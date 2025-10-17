Az orosz Lenta a washingtoni találkozóról szóló tudósításában azt emelte ki, hogy Pete Hegseth fehér-kék-piros színösszeállítású nyakkendőt viselt.
A cikk írója szerint az amerikai hadügyminiszter ezzel gúnyt űzött Volodimir Zelenszkijből, a három szín ugyanis megegyezik Oroszország zászlajával, írja az Index.
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth arrived at the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy wearing a tie in the colors of the Russian tricolor.— Victor vicktop55 commentary (@vick55top) October 17, 2025
White, blue, and red are also found on the US flag, where they are considered the national colors. However, Hegseth's tie, seated opposite… pic.twitter.com/fCP3VRPZY7