🔴CHINA 🇨🇳| #Drama : a fire this Saturday Jan. 4 at 8:40 a.m. in a vegetable market in the city of #Zhangjiakou #Hebei province (North) left 8 dead and 15 injured according to the local government. The fire was quickly brought under control. Ongoing investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/Xp5XhavdCV