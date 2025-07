Mass shooting in Chicago’s River North (7/2/25) at Artis Restaurant during rapper Mello Buckzz’s album release party. 4 dead, 14 injured after drive-by from dark SUV. Flyer confirmed event. Cops probing gang ties, no direct link to Mello Buckzz. Venue (ex-Hush Lounge) had 2022… pic.twitter.com/bKORSDSR0j