🚨 106m Amadea to be auctioned Sept 10Seized by U.S. authorities in 2022, the Lürssen-built superyacht will sell via sealed bid.🛏 16 guests | 36 crew🛠 Espen Øino / Zuretti🚁 Helipad, infinity pool, 8,000nm range📍 Delivery: San DiegoMore info 👉 https://t.co/ytn2riLWNN