Több Twitter-bejegyzés szerint (az RT is közölte) így kapta vissza bőröndjét Izraelből az aktivista, aki, miután nem tudta megmenteni a Földet egy év alatt, most éppen Palesztinát akarja megmenteni. Most vajon hivatalosan is ráébredt, hogy a zsidók a belső égésű motoroknál összehasonlíthatatlanul nagyobb veszélyt képviselnek, és követelni fogja az ő betiltásukat is?...
Greta Thunberg reveals the treatment she faced during her detention by the occupation: “I was thrown to the ground, had the Israeli flag tied between my hands, was kicked, and threatened with death.” — When she got her bag back, it had insulting writing and signs on it. pic.twitter.com/VDIgFheeqa— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 16, 2025
Israel returns Greta Thunberg’s luggage defaced with offensive graffiti and writings. pic.twitter.com/x4ckGUj2zj— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 15, 2025
Izraeli zászlós kínzás, verés, kötözés, szomjaztatás, vetkőztetés filmezve, elgázosítással fenyegetés
Megalapozott antiszemitizmusra is okot adó bánásmódról számolt be az ifjú hölgy az Aftonblatet című svéd lapnak:
Israel tortured and sexually humiliated Greta Thunberg.— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) October 15, 2025
Some excerpts from her interview with the Swedish paper Aftonblatet:
"They grab me, pull me to the ground, and throw an Israeli flag over me."
"They dragged me to the opposite side from where the others were sitting, and… pic.twitter.com/vr4P0PuBgY
A Greta Thunberg falou ao Aftonbladet da tortura que sofreu às mãos dos sionistas e é tudo dificílimo de ler. O sangue europeu está demasiado barato graças à cumplicidade dos TRAIDORES que nos governam e que nada defendem para lá das suas conezias. pic.twitter.com/XxIsECuPSJ— Samagaio (@szamagaio) October 15, 2025
(Kuruc.info)