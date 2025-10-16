Több Twitter-bejegyzés szerint (az RT is közölte) így kapta vissza bőröndjét Izraelből az aktivista, aki, miután nem tudta megmenteni a Földet egy év alatt, most éppen Palesztinát akarja megmenteni. Most vajon hivatalosan is ráébredt, hogy a zsidók a belső égésű motoroknál összehasonlíthatatlanul nagyobb veszélyt képviselnek, és követelni fogja az ő betiltásukat is?...
Izraeli zászlós kínzás, verés, kötözés, szomjaztatás, vetkőztetés filmezve, elgázosítással fenyegetés
Megalapozott antiszemitizmusra is okot adó bánásmódról számolt be az ifjú hölgy az Aftonblatet című svéd lapnak: 
(Kuruc.info)
Korábban írtuk: Izraeli zászlóval kínozták, most pedig deportálják Greta Thunberget a zsidók