A magát nőnek képzelő, mentálisan beteg 18 éves Jesse Strang a kanadai Tumbler Ridge városának középiskolájában kedden történt lövöldözés első számú gyanúsítottja, írja a Magyar Jelen.
Lapunk is beszámolt a több tucatnyi áldozatot megsebesítő és tíz ember életét követelő mészárlásról. Médiainformációk alapján a tettes az ámokfutás előtt megölte anyját és öccsét is, az iskolai vérengzés után pedig saját kezével vetett véget életének. Az elkövetőt egy közeli rokon azonosította be.
A kanadai Juno News híroldal számára a tömeggyilkos kilétét a nagybátyja, Russel G. Strang erősítette meg, aki arról is tájékoztatta a lapot, hogy Jesse "biológiailag férfi, de nőnek vallja magát". Ezeket az információkat a Western Standard számára két fiatal is alátámasztotta, akik együtt nőttek fel vele, és nap mint nap látták őt az iskolában.
A nyomozók tovább folytatják a kutatást a lehetséges okok, figyelmeztető jelek és az események pontos sorrendjének meghatározása érdekében.
Több X-bejegyzésben is arról írnak, hogy az anya nagy "transzaktivista" volt, és szerette volna, ha "transz" gyerekei lesznek - talán ezért végzett vele a megnyomorított életű fia.
